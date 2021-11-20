George Clooney admitted that he did not want to have children, and told how he changed his mind

The actor was ready for anything for the sake of his wife who turned his head.

Since the summer of 2017, George Clooney and his wife Amal are the parents of wonderful twins, Ella and Alexander. The 60-year-old actor is happy to spend time with his family, although previously he did not want to have children at all.

“Look, I didn’t want to get married. I didn’t want to have children, ”George admitted in the latest podcast WTF with Marc Maron. – And then this extraordinary person entered my life, and I just fell madly in love. From the minute I met her, I already knew that everything would be different. “

Talking about his relationship with his wife, the actor recalled the moment when he and Amal decided that they wanted children.

“And so, we have been married for about a year and came home to a friend, and he had a child there, very loud and unpleasant, and I was like:“ Lord Jesus! ” – recalled Clooney. – We went for a walk. And she never really thought about it. But then she said: “We are terribly lucky in life.” And I answered: “Yes, we are lucky that we found each other.” And she says, “It looks like we should share this good fortune with other people.” “And then I just said, ‘Well, I mean, if you’re in …’ and she says, ‘I think we should try.’ I must say that it was very emotional, because I was really convinced that it was me (having children. – Approx. ed.) will not touch in life, and that was fine with me. “

George Clooney shares a life hack on how to make babies behave wellThe famous actor is growing up twins, who often arrange quarrels and pranks.

The actor admitted that he was shocked when the doctor told him about twins. George was in the mood for just one child. But now he likes this alignment. And the fact that brother and sister were with each other during a difficult period of self-isolation is also great, says Clooney.

