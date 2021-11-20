Germany declares state of emergency due to rising COVID-19 diseases

Germany has declared a “nationwide state of emergency” due to an increase in the number of coronavirus infections, the head of the country’s disease control agency said on Friday. Lothar Wheeler, head of the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), said that regular medical care can no longer be guaranteed in some parts of the country because hospitals and intensive care units are overloaded. The German Air Force confirmed Friday’s news to the Bild newspaper that it is preparing to help convert patients to hospitals with free beds, including in neighboring countries.

“All of Germany is now presenting one big outbreak of the coronavirus,” Wheeler said, adding that the country’s authorities “need to hit the emergency brake.” He called for urgent additional measures to combat the rise in the number of cases of COVID-19 infection, which exceeded 50 thousand for the third day in a row. The RKI chief reiterated his call to cancel major events, close “hot spots” such as poorly ventilated clubs and bars, and cut back on private contacts. The Robert Koch Institute also reported 201 additional deaths, bringing the death toll since the outbreak in Germany to 98,739, according to the Associated Press.

Wheeler’s comments came after the upper house of the German Bundestag (parliament) on Friday approved new measures to combat the coronavirus outbreak proposed by the center-left alliance that emerged after the September 26 national elections. The measures, taking effect Wednesday, November 24, include requiring people to prove they have been vaccinated, recently cured of COVID-19, or tested negative for the virus in order to gain access to their jobs or public transportation. Whenever possible, employees will also need to work from home. The authorities of some German states are also considering the possibility of compulsory vaccination of certain occupational groups, such as medical personnel and nursing home workers.

Acting Federal Minister of Health of Germany Jens Spahn, who attended a joint press conference with Wheeler, announced the worsening situation with the coronavirus in the country. The seven-day incidence of COVID-19 in Germany has increased five times in four weeks. The minister also referred to the need to transfer patients from intensive care units to other clinics, for the first time on a wider scale throughout the country, and possibly also to neighboring countries, says Tagesschau. He also announced the introduction of “quarantine for the unvaccinated” and significant restrictions on contacts.

Meanwhile, it became known that all bars, clubs and discos in Bavaria will be closed for the next three weeks, and this year there will be no Christmas markets in this German land, said the Prime Minister of the state Markus Söder. The famous Christmas market in Munich, the capital of Bavaria, was previously canceled due to a re-outbreak of the coronavirus. It usually attracts three million visitors. Cultural and sporting events will be limited to 25 percent of the venue’s capacity, and visitors must be vaccinated or recovered from infection but must also test negative. “The situation is very, very serious and difficult,” the Bavarian prime minister said at a press conference.