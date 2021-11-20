“Germany will not survive another lockdown”

Due to the fact that the number of new cases has risen to a record level of 65,371, Acting German Chancellor Angela Merkel and the head of the 16 federal states of the country agreed on uniform principles for tightening sanitary requirements in those regions where the epidemiological situation will cause particular concern.

Merkel said the exponential increase in cases and occupied beds with COVID-19 in intensive care units must be stopped. According to her, the current situation looks “extremely dramatic”, and then it is necessary “to act quickly and consistently.”

First of all, when making decisions in the regions of Germany to tighten covid restrictions, the number of hospitalizations per 100 thousand of the population per week will be taken into account.

If this indicator in a particular federal state exceeds level 3, then the so-called “2G” rule will come into force, under which only the vaccinated (geimpft) and people who have recovered from COVID-19 (genesen). Presenting a negative PCR test alone will not be enough in this case, Deutsche Welle reports.

At the same time, if the indicator rises to the level of 6 per 100 thousand, the “2G +” regime will begin to operate, suggesting that even vaccinated and recovered residents will also have to present express tests for COVID-19.

In the event that the indicator increases to 9 hospitalizations per 100 thousand inhabitants, the heads of the federal states will be able to independently introduce additional restrictive measures within the framework of the updated law “On Protection against Infections.”

Now the average occupancy rate of “covidariums” in the country is 5.3. Below level 3 there are only four regions – Hamburg, Lower Saxony, Saarland and Schleswig-Holstein. And in Saxony-Anhalt, Thuringia and Bavaria, the occupancy rate of beds is already 8.65 per 100 thousand people.

Moreover, according to the new bill, along with the obligatory mask mode, the “3G” rule is introduced in public transport of short-distance traffic and trains (after having been ill, vaccinated, tested: genesen, geimpft, getestet – “MK”). Now passengers are required to present a vaccination certificate, or a certificate of recovery or a negative PCR test result at the request of the controllers.

The same rule will apply in the workplace as well. Employers were encouraged to “monitor and document compliance on a daily basis.”

But employees of nursing homes and institutions for people with disabilities will have to be tested for COVID-19 every day. However, it is now completely free to make it in Germany.

Some federal states are calling for the introduction of mandatory vaccinations for employees in a number of socially important sectors – in particular, nursing home workers and medical staff.

At the same time, Angela Merkel called on the Germans to get vaccinated as soon as possible, bluntly stating that many of the coronavirus measures that the government now has to take “would not be so necessary if the people were actively vaccinated.”

Now in the country only 67.7% of the country’s population are fully vaccinated against coronavirus. According to local health officials, this is not enough to ensure herd immunity. In addition, Germany lags behind most European countries in terms of coverage of residents with vaccinations, including Great Britain (69%), France (69%), Italy (73.8%) and Spain (79.2%).

Another measure to combat the pandemic should be work on re-vaccination of residents of the country who were vaccinated against coronavirus a few months ago. At a meeting with regional leaders on Thursday, Merkel has set a goal for state governments to provide a total of 27 million citizens with booster vaccinations, according to participants in a meeting with regional leaders on Thursday. At the moment, about 5 million residents of Germany have received the third injection of the vaccine.

The Standing Vaccination Commission (Stiko) of Germany has recommended booster vaccinations against COVID-19 for people over 18 years of age. At the same time, in some cases, experts allowed citizens not to wait six months from the moment of the second injection and, if possible, do the third in five months.

In addition, the bill, agreed by the heads of regional governments and the federal cabinet, refers to the extension of financial assistance to enterprises affected by the consequences of the pandemic. And nursing staff will receive bonuses for caring for patients with COVID-19. The amount of payments has not yet been determined.

“When I arrived in Germany in October, the 3G rule was in effect everywhere,” says Maria, a Russian woman living in Berlin, to MK. – Since at that time I was not vaccinated and had not previously tolerated COVID-19, I periodically had to do tests in order to be able to participate in public life.

For a very long time, testing could be passed for free, but at some point the rules changed and it became paid. In Berlin, it cost 20 euros (1,700 rubles). In fact, to go to a restaurant for lunch, you had to pay about the same amount for the test as for the food. At the same time, it happened that they could easily put me at a table in a cafe and not require any certificates or certificates.

In fact, enforcement of coronavirus restrictions across the federal states varies greatly. For example, Munich has some of the most stringent measures. There, against the background of the growth of infections, the annual Christmas fair, which the Germans love so much, have already been canceled. In Berlin, the situation is much quieter. There are a lot of people on the streets, everyone is walking, getting ready for the upcoming winter holidays. Masks are mainly worn by employees of shops and catering establishments. The rest of the inhabitants do not follow this rule as willingly as they used to. People in general are very tired of restrictions.

Since last week, the authorities have decided to introduce the “2G” rule. Most surprisingly, COVID-19 tests are free again. Probably because now they are no longer needed by anyone. In fact, now I have no right to go to public places, since I do not have a European vaccination. Just one of these days I will receive my first dose. I will give the second injection only in the middle of December. Only after that will my “normal” life begin.

The good news is that the German authorities are not introducing quarantine, as neighboring Austria did. Lockdown is very bad for the mental health of citizens.

Here, the policy of people being vaccinated is being actively promoted. Government members have repeatedly stressed that vaccination will help to avoid another nationwide lockdown, which Germany will not survive. “