Giant Meteorite and Meryl Streep as President: Trailer for the Comedy “Don’t Look Up”

Netflix has released the official trailer for the comedy “Don’t Look Up” by Adam McKay. Starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence.
Judging by the video, two astronomers will try to warn humanity about the impending catastrophe of a planetary scale. But people do not believe them to the last, and the special services are trying to come up with a plan to extract $ 30 trillion from the approaching deadly meteorite.
“A film based on real events that have not yet happened,” reads the description of the trailer.
The picture will tell about two astronomers who predicted the collision of the Earth with a meteorite. However, the media, government, and the general public refuse to believe scientists who are a bit crazy. In order to somehow warn the world about the danger, the main characters begin to publish viral posts on social networks and go to the FBI.
In addition to DiCaprio and Lawrence, the star cast of the picture includes Jonah Hill, Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett, Timote Chalamet, Matthew Perry. Singer Ariana Grande will appear in one of the episodes.
“Don’t Look Up” will premiere on December 24 on the streaming platform Netflix.