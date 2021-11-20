Gigi Hadid, Selena Gomez, Katy Perry and other stars who, after parting, radically changed their hairstyle, photo

Gigi Hadid

At the height of her career, supermodel Gigi Hadid was blonde. The girl changed her hair color quite recently, when she already gave birth to a daughter from her lover Zayn Malik. Such changes coincided with Gigi’s desire to slightly step back from work: she postponed filming and screenings, deciding to take up raising her daughter and family. A dark blonde shade of hair with a redhead looks very harmonious on the model. But at the same time, it seems to indicate that she does not want to attract attention.

And after a scandalous breakup with the father of her child, the eldest of the Hadid sisters returned to an active life. The girl again began to conduct social networks and began to attend talk shows. And now she has radically changed her style. The other day, Gigi made a short bang and dyed her hair a darker color.

Gigi Hadid started a new life (photo: instagram.com/gigihadid)

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber converge and diverge many times. The last reunion of the couple took place in early 2018. But soon after that, the musician found himself a new love – Haley Bieber, who a few months later became his wife.

Selena experienced this news very painfully. But soon she decided to go her own way. And in a new style – she changed the shock of dark brown hair to an elongated bob. Now the singer often experiments with colors and shapes.

Selena Gomez is back to life with a new style (photo: instagram.com/selenagomez)

Jennifer Lopez

Last year, singer and actress Jennifer Lopez parted ways with her beloved Alex Rodriguez without waiting for the wedding. To heal her wounds, she began dating her old friend, ex-boyfriend Ben Affleck. The couple began to arrange home gatherings, then went to a ski resort, and then did not want to leave at all.

The new romance had a magical effect on J. Lo – she became noticeably prettier and blossomed. And although she did not radically change the style (except for filming), she made her hair longer and dyed it in a new shade with golden tints. And there are much more luxurious styling in the singer’s everyday life!

J. Lo is noticeably prettier (photo: instagram.com/jlo)

Katy Perry

Of course, Katy’s hairstyle change is quite common. But with the changes in his personal life, another image was always added to the arsenal of images of the star. So it was after breaking up with her husband Russell Brand. Before starting an affair with John Meyer, the shocking singer made a short haircut. And before she met her current husband, actor Orlando Bloom, she became more feminine and gentle.

Katy Perry with Orlando Bloom became more feminine (photo: instagram.com/katyperry)

Nicole Potouralski

Brad Pitt and Nicole Poturalski dated for only a few months, but their romance became one of the brightest in 2020. The actor took his new lover to his mansion, where he and Jolie got married, and, according to rumors, he wanted to make a new Hollywood star out of the German model. But fate decreed otherwise – the couple broke up. Nicole did not grieve for a long time – in Germany she had a husband, a son and a lot of things to do. But it turned out that the breakup was not so easy for her.

The girl literally immediately after breaking up with Pitt began experimenting with hairstyles. Her most radical transformation was the image of a long-haired blonde with bangs. However, later the model admitted that it was conceived for shooting.

Nicole Poturalski returned to her image (photo: instagram.com/nico.potur)