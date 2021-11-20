GISMETEO: Bill Gates Predicts End Of COVID-19 Pandemic – Coronavirus Epidemic

The incidence of coronavirus in the world should decrease significantly by the summer of 2022, says American entrepreneur Bill Gates. The founder of the company about his predictions Microsoft told at the “New Economic Forum” Michael Bloomberg, held in Singapore, reports TASS.

© globallookpress.com

According to Bill Gates, thanks to mass vaccinations and the production of drugs against COVID-19, and also due to the formation of natural immune protection in the population by the middle of next year, the pandemic will decline. Morbidity and mortality rates will drop sharply, reaching levels for seasonal flu, but only in the absence of the development of more dangerous strains.

The businessman noted the importance of an early solution to the problems with the supply of vaccines to all regions and called on the world community to pay attention to the influenza virus, which could cause the spread of new pandemics.

In the future, new pandemics are quite possible, Gates said, and not only natural ones, there are bioterrorists. Dealing with such threats requires funding for technologies to scale up vaccine production and reduce the cost of vaccines.

