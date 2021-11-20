https://ria.ru/20211120/vaktsinatsiya-1759931554.html
Gunzburg explained the actions of anti-vaccine doctors by the lack of education
Director of the Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology Alexander Gintsburg linked the actions of doctors who discourage people
MOSCOW, November 20 – RIA Novosti. Director of the National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology named after Gamaleya Alexander Gintsburg linked the actions of doctors who discourage people from vaccination with their level of education. these low moral foundations were formed – as they say, I didn’t stand with a candle, I didn’t see it, ”he told RIA Novosti. Senator, Candidate of Medical Sciences Alexander Bashkin had previously suggested depriving doctors of their diplomas for life who discourage Russians from being vaccinated against COVID-19. In his opinion, this is unprofessional. Gunzburg told RIA Novosti that he supports the proposal to remove them from treatment activities. Vaccination remains the most reliable way to protect against coronavirus. According to the head of the Ministry of Health, Mikhail Murashko, the percentage of vaccinated among critically ill COVID-19 is less than 0.03%, while the vast majority of patients in hospitals are unvaccinated. At the end of September, WHO announced the connection between mortality from SARS-CoV-2 and the refusal of preventive immunization. This was also pointed out in Rospotrebnadzor: according to the head of the department, Anna Popova, there are almost no vaccinated among the dead.
