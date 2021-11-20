Gunzburg supported the idea of ​​taking diplomas from anti-vaccination doctors

The head of the Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology, Alexander Gintsburg, supported the idea of ​​depriving doctors’ diplomas who dissuade patients from vaccination. Details on Saturday, November 20, RIA Novosti reports.

Senator, Candidate of Medical Sciences Alexander Bashkin proposed the initiative to deprive medical diplomas for life who discourage citizens from being vaccinated against covid. He noted that it is unprofessional.

Gunzburg supported the idea and added that such specialists should be deprived of the right to carry out medical activities. They use their position to harm people.

“People are being ruined, that is, they are being killed. What kind of doctor is this? Why should you call him a doctor? Because he has a diploma? And he used it completely unlawfully: not for the purposes for which his state and society endowed with the opportunity to treat and be an intermediary between a medical procedure, a medicine – a vaccine in this case – and, accordingly, a sick person or a person who might get sick “, – said the head of the center. Gamalei.