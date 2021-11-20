Gwyneth Paltrow accused of lack of connection with reality

Movie star Gwyneth Paltrow made Instagram followers of her Goop platform feel poor – she posted a photo of her in a black dress for $ 795 with an offer to buy one to celebrate a home New Year. There were outraged exclamations in the comments that it seemed unethical for people to spend that kind of money on an outfit when they didn’t know how to pay the bills.

A few days ago, a snapshot of a star in a black dress appeared on the official Instagram site – the outfit was proposed to be worn on New Year’s at a house party, as Gwyneth Paltrow herself is going to do. “An outfit for a home New Year has been found,” says the caption to the photo. Further in the post, potential buyers – there is a link to the product – are explained that the dress is made of a material that is a mixture of wool and silk, so that it is soft and stretchy, which “raises the bar for all other MCHP (small black dresses -“ Gazeta.Ru “). The outfit is complemented by a Gucci purse for $ 2300.

“Yes, that’s cute. But most people cannot afford to spend $ 795 on a New Year’s outfit. Moreover, at home, ”- says the first comment. “Let’s really look at what other people can buy,” the subscriber responds.

“Gwyneth Paltrow and Goop, the dress is beautiful,” writes another user. “However, it’s bad taste to publish and sell a $ 795 dress when most of us are trying to figure out how to pay bills and feed our families. If you want to do something good, find a way to help those who are financially hurt. I would never spend $ 795 on a dress. This is enough to pay my bills from AT&T, SMUD, and PGE (that is, for telephony, electricity and gas – Gazeta.Ru). “

Other users tried to protect the actress. “She does not set prices herself, prices for services and products are often determined by the labor invested in them, as well as inflation,” they explain to angry subscribers. “So should Gwyneth Paltrow refuse to present the best things in the world to us for fear that those of us who cannot afford them will be offended?”

This year, however, fashion resources are trying to offer people to buy not too expensive things to celebrate the New Year at home, often in a relaxed style, sportswear or even pajamas.

Consumer resource CNN Underscored, for example, has found for its readers inexpensive options for fancy dresses and skirts that can be worn once a year – for example, a shiny silk skirt for $ 14, a black mini dress for $ 70, or a white midi length dress for $ 39. 90.

Meanwhile, the InStyle magazine website gave general advice on choosing an outfit for the New Year. English-speaking readers were asked to focus on neutral shades, consider monochrome combinations, choose a jumpsuit, tracksuit, an outfit made of smooth material like silk, an oversized sweater or a shiny top. And for those who still want to dress up with imagination, there are options for clothes in the grunge style (plaid shirts and ripped jeans for a home holiday will do) or a desperate dress with voluminous sleeves and a fluffy skirt that only the most daring fashionista will wear on the street.

Glamor, meanwhile, decided that on New Year’s Eve it would be most appropriate to dress in pajamas or a slip dress. The readers were offered black silk pajamas trimmed with feathers, a pink set of shorts and a top, and an elegant pink-powdery robe with feathers – also made of silk, of course.