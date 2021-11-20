Gwyneth Paltrow drank in quarantine – details – Glamor – tsn.ua

The actress drank daily.

Famous Hollywood actress Gwyneth Paltrow surprised by the recognition.

So, the 48-year-old star, who is a supporter of a healthy lifestyle, said that during the quarantine she almost drank herself.

The celebrity noted that, finding herself in a cruel framework, she decided not to limit herself in anything. That is why she developed a pernicious habit – drinking alcohol every day and eating flour products.

instagram.com/gwynethpaltrow

“Honestly, I drank seven days a week! At the same time, I ate bread and pasta. What can I say? I moved my head completely. How was it possible to drink every day? This is completely unhealthy behavior,” Paltrow said frankly.

However, Gwyneth noted that she usually did not get drunk until she passed out and after the last drink she really wanted to smoke. The actress admitted that she smoked several cigarettes and waited for the next day to do it all over again, writes The Mirror.

However, it is noteworthy that the celebrity does not regret this behavior at all and would gladly experience it again.

“To be honest, sometimes I even miss that period of my life,” – summed up Gwyneth.

We will remind, not so long ago, Gwyneth Paltrow originally introduced a vibrator her brand, which she released for Valentine’s Day. She posted a photo of herself from the Oscar 1999 afterparty, but instead of a statuette, she put a sex toy in her hands.