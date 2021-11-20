Gwyneth Paltrow starts eating burgers, and Chris Martin starts eating meat

Recently, Gwyneth Paltrow’s ex-husband, musician Chris Martin, said in an interview with Radio 2 that he stopped being a vegetarian after breaking up with his wife. Allegedly, he did not eat meat for a long time, but due to “some circumstances” he changed his addictions. In response to a statement from Coldplay frontman Paltrow posted an interesting photo on the GOOP website – a follower of a strict macrobiotic diet takes a bite of a hamburger.

Gwyneth Paltrow

This hamburger is the real enemy of my buttocks

– signed a picture of Paltrow, who, with her team, raided Los Angeles eateries. According to eyewitnesses, on this day, the actress and promoter of a healthy lifestyle tried not only a “terrible hamburger”, but also fried toast with cheese, a few slices of pizza and other fast food.

Earlier, Paltrow admitted that Leonardo DiCaprio convinced her to become a vegetarian:

I was chatting with Leonardo DiCaprio once when I moved to New York. He is a vegetarian and has talked a lot about how “dirty” meat and poor factory farming are now. Since then, I have not eaten red meat.

Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin

Together with Gwyneth Paltrow, not only Chris Martin, but also her children became vegetarians. And if the husband included meat products in the diet, then the daughter of the actress Apple from the very birth did not taste a bite.