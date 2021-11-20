Gwyneth Paltrow will no longer act in films

Have you noticed that Gwyneth Paltrow has become less likely to act in films? Last year, not a single film or series with the participation of the actress was released. Recently, 48-year-old Paltrow has been actively developing her lifestyle brand Goop. As it turned out, Gwyneth does not plan to return to acting in the future, as she talked about in an interview with Naomi Campbell.

Gwyneth Paltrow

“Looks like it’s time to become a writer! – Gwyneth joked, adding that she would be ready to return to the cinema only if her husband, screenwriter and director Brad Falchak asked her about it. “If my husband writes the script and wants me to play in this film, I will.”

The Goop company was founded back in 2008, when Gwyneth started a blog of the same name, where she shared tips on proper nutrition, personal care and weight loss. In 2016, the actress launched a brand of natural cosmetics with the same name, which later migrated to the category of lifestyle brands. The company now produces literally everything from cosmetics and household goods to menstrual cups and books on spiritualism.

Fans of the actress need not be upset – Paltrow has no doubts that someday she will want to return to the screens again. “I never say never. I would like to return to the stage someday. I really enjoyed acting in films, ”says the actress.

Paltrow has achieved great success in her acting career, however, according to her, she never liked to be in the spotlight. “Actually, I didn’t really like being a public person and being in front of the camera, although I did it for many years,” Gwyneth said. – I realized this when I got older. Part of me feels self-conscious, even though I’m an extrovert by nature. ”

Photo: Getty Images