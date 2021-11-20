Harry Potter star reacts to wedding rumors

Emma Watson on social networks responded to rumors of an engagement and imminent wedding. After the 31-year-old British actress stopped acting, they began to congratulate her on the changes in her personal life, and her boyfriend Leo Robint was called Emma’s fiancé.

The Harry Potter star said the news was untrue. She also promised to personally tell if she decided to register a marriage.

“Rumors about whether I’m engaged or not, and whether my career has been paused, are just ways to get more clicks. If I have news, I promise I’ll share it with you,” Emma wrote.

Watson explained that she does not appear on magazine covers and movie posters, as she calmly spends time in quarantine, like many people. “Hermione” said that she takes care of loved ones, practices cooking and does everything “not to spread the virus.”

Rumors of a change in Watson’s personal life appeared at the beginning of the year: insiders reported that Emma was preparing to start a family.

The role of Hermione Granger in a series of films about wizards made the actress famous, but there are other successful films in her filmography. Among them – “Beauty and the Beast”, “Sphere”, “Noah”, “Little Women”, “It’s good to be quiet” and others.

