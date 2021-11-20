Harry Styles at the concert was supported by two beloved women: mom and Olivia Wilde

They get along great with each other!





Legion-Media

Harry Styles











Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles announced their relationship earlier this year. Not much time has passed, but it seems that the lovers have already begun to bond with families. On Monday night, Olivia appeared at Harry’s concert in San Diego and took with her the children from her first marriage – 7-year-old Otis and 5-year-old Daisy. They were also joined by the singer’s mother, Ann Twist. The four of them had a great time, and the eldest son Wilde danced with Ann to the song What Makes You Beautiful.

Ann Twist is a real fan of her son’s music, she never misses a single Harry concert, and Olivia keeps up with her potential mother-in-law. Since Styles embarked on tour in September, she has been seen in the crowd on numerous occasions. Wilde supported her lover at the very beginning of the tour, attending the opening performance in Las Vegas. The actress showed that she fully shares Harry’s creative interests: while he was on stage, she danced with enthusiasm, sang along and took a photo for memory.

Olivia’s kids also show interest in Styles’ songs. With their father, Jason Sudeikis, Wilde began dating in 2011. Two years later, they played a wedding and very soon welcomed their first child, Otis, and a couple of years later Daisy was born. The couple separated in November 2020, shortly after Olivia met Harry on the set of her film Don’t Worry Sweetheart. The actress did not grieve for long after the divorce, and in February she was noticed in the company of Styles.