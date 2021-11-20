How Angelina Jolie’s son changed his appearance

The son of the performer of the role of “Lara Croft” Angelina Jolie Pax Jolie surprised fans of his mother with a change of image. Previously, a 17-year-old boy chose more restrained and strict outfits. He has now made his first appearance at the premiere of the documentary Paper And Glue in a lighter style. He swapped his tie, trousers and jacket for a black and white plaid shirt, frayed gray jeans and black sneakers. Pax shaved off his mustache and beard, and grew his hair. Although he has lost his elegance, the young man now looks much more brutal than before, the Daily Mail shared.

At the premiere, he was with his mother and sister. Angelina Jolie shared a photo with the heir on her Instagram page.

Itself “Mrs. Smith” decided to wear an elegant black skirt, sweater and high heels. Her 15-year-old daughter Shiloh Jolie also looked simple enough: torn blue gins, light-colored sneakers and a black sweatshirt.

In total, the actress has as many as six children – three adopted and three relatives. Pax, Maddox and Zakhara are children from Southeast Asia. The girls Vivienne, Shiloh and 13-year-old Knox are the offspring of the celebrities Jolie-Pitt.

