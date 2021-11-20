How Halle Berry brought worldwide fame to Elie Saab

We have already talked about one outfit from the red carpet of the Oscar ceremony in 2002 – we, of course, about the scandalous dress Gwyneth Paltrow, created by Alexander McQueen. In those days, there was something to discuss – celebrities were not yet burdened with contracts with fashion houses and had a chance to dress so that their release would be remembered twenty years later. Halle Berry is proof of this – her dress of that year added to the lists of the best outfits in the history of the red carpet and is still not going to lose her position in them.

The 74th Academy Awards became very important for American cinema – for the first time in a long time, actors of African American descent were on the list of nominees. Halle Berry was among them that year. Her career began in the 1980s with comedy television series. The world learned about her as a serious actress just a couple of years later, thanks to Spike Lee – in his film “Tropical Fever” Berry played a drug addict. Before getting an Oscar, the actress managed to get an Emmy and a Golden Globe for the lead role in a biopic about Dorothy Dandridge. Then came “X-Men”, in which the world saw the new Thunderstorm, which made Berry world famous. The cherished golden statuette of Berry was brought by the highly social drama “Ball of Monsters”, where she plays the wife of an executed prisoner. That evening, she became the first ever black woman to win an Oscar for Best Actress.

March 2002 Steve granitz

The film was widely discussed not only because of the issue, but also because of Berry’s multiple nude scenes. She did not consider it necessary to close on the red carpet either – her dress was a fluffy wine-colored silk skirt, and the top of the dress was made of transparent fabric, decorated with embroidery in the form of exotic flowers. Its author was 33-year-old Lebanese designer Elie Saab, who had never known anyone in America. Needless to say, the next day Saab literally woke up famous? Shortly after Berry went to the Oscars, the designer received offers from Nicole Kidman, Angelina Jolie, Celine Dion and other celebrities. “I owe my popularity to Halle Berry,” the designer shared in an interview with Arab Vogue in 2019. “She looked very elegant, bold and luxurious at the same time.” It is difficult to disagree with the latter.