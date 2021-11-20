How Megan Fox regained her popularity and the title of style icon

Everyone thought that the actress remained in the days of “Transformers”: give me back my 2007, that’s all. But no, she burst into 2021: with new main roles, a new male musician Machine Gun Kelly and a new style. Hailey Bieber Maeve Riley’s stylist is now in charge.

Megan did not like the label “sex symbol”, dreamed of leaving this role and was sharp on her tongue even before the conflict with the director of “Transformers” Bay. After she compared Michael Bay to Hitler on set, producer Steven Spielberg fired her from the franchise in five minutes, replacing her with the more compliant Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. Then came the failed box office thriller Jennifer’s Body. Today, the film is considered an undeservedly underestimated feminist cinema, which failed at the box office, including due to poor positioning – with the expectation of a male audience eager to see a sexy beauty. After that, there were roles in low-budget projects and a quiet family life with the star of the series “Beverly Hills, 90210” Brian Austin Green. The couple have three children. In 2019, Megan met Machine Gun Kelly on the set of Midnight on a Grain Field, and divorced in 2020. And hello new life.

Plaid shirt

Echoes of non-conformism can be found in her style: she wears crop tops and heels with lumberjack’s flannel shirts.

Graceful sandals

From the previous sexy style in the new wardrobe, Megan left graceful sandals. An armor-piercing technique that enhances the everyday look and completes the solemn one – we take note.

The scene from “Transformers”, where Megan opens the hood, revealing the perfect abs, has become a cult. The actress loves crop tops in real life and now wears them with jeans and high-rise trousers (and with a cozy shirt and cardigan in case of the vagaries of the weather).

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly perform at the Barstool 500 party at Grand Park in Westfield, Indiana on May 28, 2021.

Sport suit

Oversized hoodies, sweatpants and beanie hats have appeared in Meghan’s wardrobe after she started dating Machine Gun Kelly. Only the actress’s makeup reminds us that she is a puppet millennial, not a free buzz.

The aggressive sexuality of glam punk

Together with Machine Gun Kelly, who occasionally appears in public with bright nails of such length that Edward Scissorhands would envy, colored hair and shiny suits on a naked body, Megan willingly decides to experiment and rethink her old image of a sexy doll in a new , in an aggressive manner. To appear at the Billboard Music Awards in a very revealing Mugler dress and passionately hug and stick out their tongues during a photoset is shocking like Cardi B, Nicki Minaj or early Madonna.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, May 23

Photo: Getty Images