how much do stars of new series get

Kate Winslet and Brian Cranston, Jeff Bridges and Criss Pratt, Henry Cavill and Robert Downey Jr. – every year the number of top stars in the series is only growing.

Hence, a solid increase in fees, which amount to millions of dollars and even exceed the payment of many heroes of feature films. The Variety edition named the fees of the most popular actors, with whose participation completely new series have been released (or will be released in the near future) in recent years.

So, in the TV series “The Descendants” Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook and Kieran Culkin receive up to 350 thousand “evergreens” per episode, and in the top Netflix show “Stranger Things” fees are also not striking in their size compared to the rest – Winona Ryder and David Harbor make 350-400 thousand dollars per episode.

Henry Cavill and Jason Sudeikis are unexpectedly low in our rating – the main stars of “The Witcher” and “Teda Lasso” respectively receive 400 thousand per episode.

Slightly better is the case with Jude Law, who receives 425 thousand dollars for each episode of the mystical series “The Third Day”. The crime drama “Bad Doctor” brings Alec Baldwin 575 thousand in American currency, and the female star of the series “First Lady” in the person of Viola Davis, Gillian Anderson and Michelle Pfeiffer can boast a fee of $ 600 thousand per episode.

Oscar-winning Kate Winslet got $ 650,000 in her bank account for each of the 10 episodes of Meir from Easttown – Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Christine Davis receive $ 25,000 more.

And now the move has reached a really serious amount. So, the famous role of cancer teacher of chemistry and part-time drug lord Brian Cranston, thanks to the luxurious legal drama “Your Honor”, became richer by $ 7.5 million – the series had 10 episodes.

Jeff Bridges for each episode of a touching story about a retired widower, “The Old Man” earns exactly one million dollars, while Star-Lord Chris Pratt is aiming for 1.4 million – this is how much he will receive in one episode.

Robert Downey Jr. becomes the undisputed leader here – according to unconfirmed information, his fee will amount to $ 2 million for one episode of the HBO thriller about the Vietnam War “Sympathetic”.

Photo source: Legion-Media

Author: Alexey Pletkin