How often Dwayne Johnson, Ashton Kutcher, Jake Gyllenhaal and other celebrities bathe

Celebrities were divided into two camps. In one – Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Jake Gyllenhaalthat wash as they get dirty and do not “abuse” taking a bath. In a different – Dwayne Johnson and his habit of taking a shower three times a day. I recently joined the Rock and Terry Crews – host of America’s Got Talent, who starred in a commercial for deodorant. True, he specified: “If you don’t sweat, you don’t need to shower.“. It’s time to figure out how often you still need to wash and which celebrity is right. Spoiler alert: everyone is right. But let’s start in order.

How often should you wash

The question should rather not sound like “How often do I need to wash? “, and”How do I need to wash? ” For some, washing is a bath for half an hour (or even an hour) and a dozen products, including a variety of scrubs and gels, and for another – rinsing with water for ten minutes.

So, every day you should definitely wash your hands, armpits and groin and wash your face… Everything else – every other day or every two, or even three days. But Crews was right: if you sweat, you shower. Johnson & Crews’ second wash is the post-workout shower.

So, if during the day you worked with chemicals or other pollutants, sweated a lot, for example, in the gym, then you should take a full shower. By the way, this rule also works for people with allergies – they need to wash off small particles of allergens in order to alleviate their condition.

The fact is that too hot water harms a person’s acid mantle… It is a thin layer of fatty acids and sebum that protects the skin from impurities and helps prevent flaking and drying out. Remember that Johnson and Crews take a cold shower in the morning to invigorate – that is, they do not wash off the acid mantle.

Aggressive antibacterial hygiene products destroy the skin microbiome – living colonies of beneficial microorganisms, bacteria and fungi. They help the immune system. The acidic index of human skin ranges from 4.7 to 5.5. So the pH of the shower gel should fit within those numbers.

