How Pitt reacted to Jolie’s new domestic violence allegations

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt

57-year-old Brad Pitt is extremely saddened that the information about the willingness of 45-year-old Angelina Jolie to provide evidence of domestic violence on his part has become public. The documents that the actress filed with the court are private and were sealed, but they became known to the public thanks to The Blast.

Brad is heartbroken that Angelina went this route. After their marriage, many emotions remained. He took responsibility for his actions and confessed to his past problems, he stopped drinking.

Their marriage was intense and toxic at times. Like all couples, they fought, but they also had many good moments,

– said the insider.

The source added that the actor said he had alcohol and drug problems when he was married to Angelina Jolie. However, he was never arrested or charged with domestic violence during his marriage to an actress. The only known incident was the actor’s quarrel with their eldest son Maddox on board the plane, when he stood up for his mother during her squabble with her husband: Pitt was eventually acquitted and no charges were brought. Since then, Maddox has never forgiven his father and cut off contact with him.

Brad and his team never attacked Angelina. But they believe the leak was calculated to shake public opinion pending the conclusion of their trial. Brad is feeling more and more isolated from his children, and he is just devastated,

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt with their son Maddox

Sources also said that the couple’s children were interviewed by court-appointed psychotherapists, and reports that 19-year-old Maddox testified against his father were untrue.

Recall that the couple is fighting for joint custody of six children (the spouses have three biological and three adopted children). It is likely that the trial will end next month, and Judge John Uderkirk, whom the actress wanted to remove from the case, will finally make his decision.