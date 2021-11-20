how Singapore combines a developed economy and total surveillance – Mir – Kommersant

The combination of economic prosperity and high level of security with harsh punishments and constant surveillance of citizens has become a kind of Singapore brand. In recent years, all this has been supported by the most modern technologies.

Wealth without freedom

The authorities in Singapore, where the same People’s Action party has remained in power since independence in 1965, believe that such a system contributes to the country’s well-being and is needed for its own good.

Indeed, Singapore is often ranked high in various rankings related to economy, business environment and investment. But in the ratings of freedom of speech and the development of democracy, Singapore does not rank high.

For example, in 2021, the country was ranked fourth in the world’s financial centers by the Z / Yen Group and sixth in the Surfshark VPN’s digital quality of life ranking. At the same time, in the ranking of democracy, prepared by the Economist Intelligence Unit, Singapore took 74th place out of 167. In the ranking of freedom of speech from Reporters Without Borders – 160th place out of 180.

In recent years, all this has been combined with the development and application of modern technologies.

And Singapore is actively broadcasting the image of a high-tech utopia.

At the beginning of 2021, unmanned buses began to operate on two routes in the city; in the future, their network should expand. Here, they were among the first to use robots to communicate with the elderly, as well as to test the delivery of goods using drones. Most of the warehouses and factories in the country are highly automated.

In 2014, the Singapore authorities launched the Smart Nation program, which provides for the diffusion of technology in various spheres of life: digitalization of government services, cashless payments, and the use of AI in various industries.

“Our vision is this: Singapore must be a smart nation,” then Prime Minister Li Xianlong said. “We must see this in our daily life, where networks of sensors and smart gadgets will allow us to live comfortably and environmentally.”

Robots in uniform

Various surveillance systems are developing no less actively, notes the Rest of World edition. About 90 thousand police surveillance cameras have already been installed on the streets of Singapore, and by 2030 their number should reach 200 thousand. Many of them are equipped with a facial recognition system – the Singapore authorities began testing it back in 2018.

The country is also developing the concept of “smart lampposts”. They monitor the air quality, traffic and residents.

Also in Singapore, a nationwide biometric database is being created, which will simplify passport control procedures and increase the security of banking operations. But at the same time, it will expand the possibilities of spying on citizens.

Technologies have been actively used since the beginning of the pandemic – for example, in Singapore, TraceTogether, an application for tracking contacts, was introduced earlier and more actively than in most countries. Last year, the authorities promised that the data from there would only be used for medical purposes. However, earlier this year, they admitted that information is passed on to the police when necessary.

Another system – SafeEntry – provided for scanning a QR code at the entrance to buildings, and in case of infection with COVID-19, it helped to track possible contacts. At first, these systems were voluntary, but then they were combined and tied to citizens’ accounts in government services, along with data on vaccinations, PCR test results, etc.

In September, a robotic model called Xavier began to patrol one of the areas of Singapore. They are equipped with cameras and sensors and can record various violations: from smoking to protest actions. Everything is recorded on video, the recording is sent to the police.

With the onset of the pandemic, Boston Dynamics robotic dogs have appeared in some parks in Singapore. They monitored the observance of social distance.

Experimental migrants

How high the level of surveillance is in some areas can only be judged from indirect sources. Rest of World refers to several people who were imprisoned in Singapore. According to them, over the past two years, CCTV cameras have appeared in prison cells.

It is not known whether all cameras are working, whether there is recording there, and whether the guards are watching what is happening in real time. However, there is information that at least some of them are “smart” cameras connected to the Avatar system, which can detect aggressive behavior on video.

Very tight control – and also with the use of technology – is carried out in the hostels of migrants.

TraceTogether has been mandatory for migrants since the beginning of the pandemic. Every day, the controllers checked their applications in terms of possible contact with the infected, tests done, temperature measured twice a day, etc.

Migrants previously had to download a special SGWorkPass application, which displayed their working status in the country and other data.

“The nature of these multipurpose applications is that one part of them can be reasonable and legal. That said, you don’t question the other components of this application, ”said Alex Au, vice president of Transient Workers Count Too, an organization that advocates for the rights of migrants in Singapore.

According to Rest of World, during a pandemic, migrants spend most of their time in a hostel – they can only go to work and once a week for several hours to a special recreation center. In the event of an outbreak of COVID-19, residents of the hostel are isolated.

“All day you sit in a hostel, in one room. You can’t go out, you can only go to the toilet and shower. You can’t even go out into the corridor, ”the publication quotes one of these migrants named Shamim.

According to him, he spent four months in a hostel without the opportunity to go outside.

Last August, police launched special robots called MATAR and drones with cameras in migrant townships to monitor social distancing. But even with such control measures, the incidence among migrants is very high, as they live in overcrowded hostels.

By the end of 2020, only 4,000 of the more than 5 million Singaporean citizens and about half of the 300,000 migrants living in the country fell ill with COVID-19.

Digitalization without security guarantees

A continuous surveillance system is usually driven by security considerations. “This is the type of explanation that always applies when someone wants to invade your privacy. And in Singapore this is a very powerful argument. No one can argue with security concerns, ”says Singaporean activist Jolovan Weem.

Mr. Wem has repeatedly staged actions to draw attention to freedom of expression violations in Singapore, and has ended up in a local jail on several occasions.

“I think the government has access to all the data. It seems to many that I speak extremes. But if you live in an authoritarian one-party state, I don’t think … my opinion is extreme, ”he says.

According to experts, what is first used in prisons or dormitories of migrants, then applies to all residents of Singapore. “Many of these spaces … become experimental sites. You have these spaces that seem to be the exception, but they are no exception. This is gradually becoming a common practice, ”says Bhadra Haynes, an expert on the application of technologies in the field of interaction between citizens and the state from Singapore’s Nanyang Technological University.

Adrian Kua, a professor of political science at the National University of Singapore, notes that due to its historical heritage, the country “believes in technology with almost no criticism.” This was facilitated by the encirclement of larger states, sometimes hostile, and the rapid development of capitalism.

“There is a certain inclination towards the technocratic side of the human condition in Singapore,” notes Mr. Kua. “We got so carried away by this that we lost sight of the human side. We forgot to ask – for whom and for what purpose? “

Some experts believe that the Singaporean authorities are hypertrophying digitalization. As noted by Mr. Kua, the distance education plan adopted at the beginning of the pandemic assumed that every Singaporean student had their own gadget to learn on it, and every family had a parent who could take the time to monitor how the child learns from home. But in reality, everything turned out to be different.

In addition, the system is not robust enough in terms of cybersecurity. In 2019, the network published data on 14 thousand HIV-infected residents of Singapore. In another case, the private correspondence of 13 people sentenced to death with their lawyers ended up in the hands of the Prosecutor General’s Office.

Yana Rozhdestvenskaya