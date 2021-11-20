How the costumes for the movie “Spencer. The Secret of Princess Diana ”| Vogue Ukraine

Spencer star Kristen Stewart and costume designer Jacqueline Durran delved into the Chanel archives to tell the story of Princess Diana through fashion.

Everyone knows Princess Diana – or thinks they do. The princess, who would have turned 60 this year, remains an object of admiration for audiences and artists around the world. Several years ago, director Pablo Larrain turned his attention to Diana’s story. His new film, Spencer, is a fictional tale of a princess, played by Kristen Stewart, at a turning point in her life, during the Christmas festivities of the royal family at Sandringham House in Norfolk. The most important three days from Christmas Eve to New Year become fateful in Diana’s life: at this moment she decides to file for divorce from Charles. In the film, we see Diana confused – under the supervision of a retinue of courtiers of the Windsor, trapped in an unsuccessful marriage and at the same time she is ordered to maintain a decent appearance. At this moment, her life is not at all like a fairy tale.

Pablo Larrain describes his film as a fable: exploring the dark side of the monarchy, while not giving up the fantasy and beauty that keep the entire system running. Diana’s life may be crumbling, but she looks like a princess and is surrounded by luxury. This contrast is part of what makes the film powerful. While working on the wardrobe, Pablo Larrain, costume designer Jacqueline Durran and Kristen Stewart had to be on the same page. Fortunately, they were helped by the fashion giant Chanel. “It was a great collaboration at every stage,” said Kristen Stewart. “We understood each other perfectly: me, Pablo, Jacqueline and Chanel. It was so intimate. “

Chanel opened their archives for filming, recreating vintage items for Kristen Stewart specifically for the film. This level of access allowed artist Jacqueline Durran to amplify the opulent mood created by Larrain and production designer Guy Hendrix Diaz. “The Chanel pieces heightened Princess Diana’s aura, so in that sense it was a complete coincidence,” she says.

You can see thousands of photos and articles about Diana, but the amount of information turned out to be a double-edged sword. “It was even a scary situation in the beginning – because there were so many photos of Diana,” says Durran. Therefore, she focused on photographs taken between 1988 and 1992. “I wanted to find the logic behind her choice and highlight the key items she wears during this period. Some elements are repeated: color blocking, gold buttons, contrasting lapels, polo-neck sweaters and slightly cropped high-waisted jeans and flat pumps. ” I also wanted to find a contrast between the formal and formal attire she wears during her work life and the way she dresses when she can be herself, ”says Durran. “To tell this story, you had to see the real difference between formal and informal attire.”

Durran used a series of archival bows to highlight the particularities of Diana’s two styles. For example, Kristen Stewart wears a bright red tweed coat from the fall 1988 Patrimoine ready-to-wear collection when Diana is attacked by the paparazzi; black velvet dresses from the fall 1983 and 1988 collections and lots of vintage accessories. Also some contemporary pieces: in one scene, Stewart wears a skirt from Virginie Viard’s spring / summer 2020 haute couture collection.

Chanel’s looks had a special place in Diana’s wardrobe. A fan of classic suits and quilted bags, she wore Chanel outside of duty and while playing the Princess of Wales. “In some photographs, she looks like she was being dressed by someone else,” says Kristen Stewart. “Even if the outfit is beautiful, she seems to be a prisoner in it. At the same time, while researching the topic, I noticed that whenever Diana wore Chanel, she looked for real. I also noticed this: when she looked strong, quite often she wore Chanel. ” Stewart incorporated this observation into her game. “In the film, we use Chanel imagery when Diana needs help,” she explains. “If the scene was difficult or she felt threatened, we would wear a Chanel suit on her to give her some support. Even if she didn’t feel well internally, in those moments she stood up straight and beamed. ”

Unfortunately, many of the best moments in Diana’s life as Chanel came after her departure from the royal family, and the film is set during a period when the courtiers still controlled her wardrobe. “All of these limitations had to be considered,” says Durran. “She later wore more Chanel than in the late 80s and early 90s.” The royal dress code, which contains rules on everything from hem length to nail polish color, cannot be ignored. However, when Durran stumbled upon pièce de résistance, a strapless dress from Chanel’s spring 1988 haute couture collection, she fell in love with him. “At first I was afraid that we would have to add sleeves and hide our arms because of the protocols,” she says. “But for the fitting, Kristen wore it and it was so cool, the perfect look for an extremely glamorous princess. It was too good to give it up. “

The dress, embellished with pleated tulle frills, a satin appliqué belt and a graceful frieze, looked luxurious. However, after more than 30 years of storage in the archives, the original was found to be too fragile to be used as a costume. Fortunately, Chanel said they can replicate the piece in full. It took 1,034 hours, of which 700 were devoted to extremely complex embroidery, to replicate the haute couture look. As a result, Kristen appears in this dress on the poster for the film.

“It’s heartbreaking and gorgeous,” Kristen Stewart describes. “Seeing someone on the bathroom floor in a dress like this is heartbreaking. You can’t imagine anyone feeling bad for someone suffering in such a stunningly beautiful, unique and one-of-a-kind dress! I don’t usually have an emotional reaction to my movie posters, but every time I see a Spencer poster I feel like crying. ”

Jacquelne Durran admits that the most important thing for her as a costume designer is to get the actress to react to her work like this. “My job is to support Kristen as an actress,” she says. “Seeing the finished film was overwhelming because the only thing I wanted was for my work to give Kristen everything she needed to achieve her role. I believed in her so much – and she bewitches in the role of Diana. “

The film “Spencer” will be released in Ukrainian cinemas on December 16.

Based on materials from vogue.com