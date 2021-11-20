How the romance of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck develops: she wears his shirt, and her mother came to him

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

The alleged romance between Kanye West and Irina Shayk blew up the world media and, it seems, eclipsed all news feeds, but let’s not forget about another high-profile news from the world of celebrities – the reunion of 51-year-old Jennifer Lopez and 48-year-old Ben Affleck!

It seems that many have already convinced that this novel is real: the couple managed to fly on vacation to Montana, spend time together in Miami, and insiders claim that J.Lo even wants to move closer to Ben. But if the stars do not plan to share the living space yet, then Jennifer, apparently, uses Affleck’s wardrobe freely. Proof of this was found by American reporters who photographed Lopez yesterday at the Los Angeles airport.

The singer got off the board of a private jet in exactly the same plaid shirt that the paparazzi had previously seen on Ben!

Jennifer Lopez Ben Affleck

They cannot spend time together now, since both are busy with work. J.Lo returned to Los Angeles from Miami, where she filmed a new video. Well, Affleck is currently working on a new film, which is being filmed in Las Vegas. The shirt of a loved one, obviously, should brighten up the separation!

By the way, 75-year-old mother Jennifer Guadeloupe recently visited Las Vegas. Page Six reported that the woman visited Affleck on the set at the city’s Wynn casino, where they had a nice chat.

Recall that Ben and Jay Lo began dating for the first time in 2002, and their relationship developed very rapidly – in the same year Affleck made his beloved proposal. But just a few days before the wedding, the couple broke off their engagement. 17 years later, Ben and Jennifer are clearly not rushing things, which, however, only fuels interest in their relationship. Insiders claim that this time everything is serious!

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez