How Tom Cruise fulfilled his mission and became a grandfather

Tom’s career began in 1981. Then the movie “Endless Love” was released. At the time of filming, the young man was only 18 years old. Even then it was clear: before us is a future star, although he did not have a Hollywood smile or star features.

In 1985, Tom Cruise attended actor and filmmaker Sean Penn’s bachelor party wearing jeans, a basic white T-shirt and a black leather jacket. But, despite the image, the youthful features have not yet left his face. Who would have known that very soon, in 1990, he would be officially named the sexiest man in the world.

From the previous photo, the actor managed to get to know Mimi Rogers and marry her. The wife introduced the actor to Scientology. Now the movement has been recognized as “undesirable” even in Russia, because in fact it all very much resembles a typical sect. And although the couple soon separated, Tom has been devoting his life to Scientology to this day. Nicole Kidman became the second wife. For ten years of marriage, they took a girl and a boy from an orphanage. Meanwhile, Cruise’s hair became even longer.

Nothing is eternal. A few months after his divorce from Kidman, Tom appears at the premiere of Captain Corelli’s Choice alongside the film’s lead actress, Penelope Cruz. The man has radically changed the image. Hair – nowhere shorter.

More than 20 years since the beginning of her acting career. Cruz decided to tackle his Hollywood smile. I had a hard time – operations on the gums, braces. Moreover, Tom was not at all shy about appearing in this form in public.

In the photo – the already finally matured Cruz, along with his girlfriend Katie Holmes at that time. A year later, the stars will get married and will be married until 2012. They will even have a daughter, Suri Cruz.

In the tenths, Cruise’s career is more focused on action films. The excellent athletic training of the man allowed him to do many tricks on his own, for which the fans loved him very much.

In 2015, Cruz was well over 50 at the premiere of Mission Impossible. A Tribe of Rogues, but you can’t tell from the photos from the event. Without pathetic attempts to preserve his youth, the actor still looked great, although the wrinkles gave him away.

Last year, when footage from the filming of the next film “Mission Impossible” appeared on the Web, fans were upset: the actor looked like a very well-preserved, but still a grandfather. They didn’t yet know what Cruz would look like in just a few months.