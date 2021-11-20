Hugh Jackman revealed if he will return to the role of Wolverine

The role of Wolverine in the popular Marvel film franchise became one of the most striking in Hugh Jackman’s career, so it is not surprising that many viewers still want the actor to return to the iconic image.

Shot from the film “X-Men”

Jackman first appeared on the screens as Wolverine from “X-Men” back in 2000, and the final picture for him was “Logan”, which was released in 2017. Then the actor said that after this project he intends to part with the entrenched image.

Hugh Jackman (Photo: Brendon Thorne / Getty Images)

In a recent interview with ScreenRant, Hugh reiterated that this period of his life is already in the past for him, and viewers should not wait for a return. The actor wants his words to carry weight, and people didn’t think he could be so easily persuaded to give up on this promise.

Tom Hardy (Photo: Jason Kempin / Getty Images)

At the same time, he has great respect for his role, calling it one of the greatest in his career. Jackman even offered to replace him, according to him, Tom Hardy would have done a great job: “Of course, he is younger than me. And he can be a great Wolverine, “- says the actor.