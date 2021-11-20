Hugh Jackman showed his strange home

Hugh Jackman, who became known to the general public for his role as mutant superhero Wolverine, and his wife Deborra-Lee Furness finally finished building their dream home.

A minimalist beach house in East Hampton, New York, took six years to develop, and the result is a lovely oasis now home to a couple with two kids and two dogs.

What is it like … a dream house

The house is equipped with a swimming pool, gym, art studio, cinema, and most importantly – it offers a panoramic view of the ocean. Beautiful photos of the couple in their new home appeared in the December issue of Architectural Digest, and Furness revealed how long they had been looking for a place to fulfill their “lifelong dream.”

“I spent years looking for a place, but then a friend told me about the area. We rented a property nearby, explored the area. And it’s right on the bay. The water was so quiet and I really liked the feeling,” Deborra admitted.

Hugh and Deborra decided to buy this lot, which was the “artist’s little hut”. They turned to architect Viola Rouhani and interior designer Eleanor Donnelly, whom Furness met at a party hosted by Calvin Klein, to make her dream come true.





“The house had a decent foundation, but it was built in the 70s and was made entirely of stone tiles,” Furness said, describing the structure before the renovation.

“Black hut”

After the reconstruction, the house was transformed: a lot of wood in light colors, a kitchen island in the center of the living room and a bathroom made of light marble, the contrast is completely black interior.

Furness admitted that the family calls the house a “black hut,” while adding that the lack of color was intentional. “The house is very monochrome,” she said in an interview with the magazine.

Jackman confessed to Architectural Digest:

“The house exceeded all my expectations. I did not understand that what Deb created was not only beautiful, but also warm. In this house I find peace of mind.”

Furness tried to create a cozy space, soothing, where you can admire the ocean and “contemplate your own navel.” Among the minimalistic design touches, there are a few highlights:

James Terrell’s kaleidoscopic LED lighting up the living room,

a wall with optical illusions complete with a bizarre urinal in one of the bathrooms.

Jackman noted that there are no empty unnecessary rooms in the house. “Thanks to Deb’s design, this home brings us all together. When you have free time, you want to be one with the family.”

“It’s such a magical thing,” Furness added. “I know it’s a little extravagant, but the house has everything we need.”