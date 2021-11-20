Hundreds of Binance clients lost their accounts and owed thousands of dollars

The largest crypto exchange Binance demanded that customers return funds that they did not borrow from it. As a result, more than a thousand traders became debtors, and their accounts were blocked. What happened on the main cryptocurrency trading platform?

About 1,600 Binance clients around the world logged into their profiles last week and found themselves blocked. It turned out that the site mistakenly decided to repeat the once already executed transaction.

Customers noted that a year or more ago they sent a certain amount of Dogecoin to the exchange address to withdraw dollars. The operation was successful then, and they happily forgot about it. However, due to a failure, the exchange considered that the money had not been sent, and left information about this hanging in the system.

This data was in it until this year the digital coin released its update. As soon as this happened, the platform immediately performed a second transfer, and Dogecoin was debited again. However, in a year they have risen in price by 100 times, so the owners of blocked accounts at the moment became large debtors. Moreover, the exchange presented it as if its clients took out a loan, some for ten, and some for 15 thousand dollars.

To dispute the debt, traders wrote in support, but she recommended that they only contact the owners of the address to which the electronic money had gone and ask them to return it back. However, the problem is that most of them sent Dogecoin to a one-time exchange address, which does not provide for repeated transactions on the same number. That is, these funds cannot be returned.

Later it turned out that the developers of the “meme” currency with a dog on the logo a year ago instructed Binance what to do in case of a transaction freeze. Probably, the platform did not follow the advice of cryptocurrency representatives, says Alena Narinyani, CEO of the Crypto-A marketing agency.

Most of the owners of blocked accounts will now have to register a new profile, and not for themselves, says Dmitry Kotov, a consultant at Crypto Consulting.

Clients cannot somehow influence the exchange: Binance does not have not only a license, but also a legal entity. Nevertheless, this crypto exchange, despite failures and low customer focus, remains the largest and most convenient platform, which at this stage has no serious competitors.

