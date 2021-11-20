Hungarian prime minister offered anti-Axis a choice between vaccination or death – RBC

Everyone will have to get vaccinated anyway, Hungarian Prime Minister warned

Victor Orban

(Photo: Omar Marques / Getty Images)



Vaccination opponents will ultimately have to choose between vaccination and death, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Kossuth radio, his words were published by the Chancellery’s press service.

Orban described the current situation in the country as follows: “We are neck-deep in the fourth wave of COVID-19.” He stressed that neither this nor the fifth wave of the epidemic would and will not be if the entire population of the country were vaccinated. “Everyone is responsible for himself, but this is not all, because everyone who is not vaccinated poses a danger not only to himself but also to others,” Orban said and stressed that any other quarantine measures do not allow coping with the epidemic , but only slow down its development.

“In the end, everyone will have to get vaccinated; even anti-axers will understand that either they are vaccinated or they will die, ”the Hungarian prime minister said.

Orban also recalled that four to six months after the second vaccination, its protective effect decreases, so another revaccination is justified.