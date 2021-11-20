“I can’t take it anymore,” – Haley and Justin Bieber talked about their marriage problems

Hayley and Justin Bieber took part in the In Good Faith podcast with Jada and Chelsea Smith. During the broadcast, the 24-year-old model and the 27-year-old singer talked about the problems they faced during their three years of marriage.

Justin and Hailey Bieber Gilbert carrasquillo

The couple recalled a difficult period when Justin had depression and drug addiction. The model admitted that then she doubted about a joint future with Bieber. “I called my mother with tears in our eyes and said that I could not stand it any longer. But she was very calm, she just said: “It will pass, you will be fine,” – said Haley.

In turn, Justin thanked the model for being with him all this time. “I am happy that she accepted me the way I was,” the singer admitted. “Even when we got married, I was not entirely healthy, I had a lot of wounds and resentments from previous relationships that I needed to cope with,” added Justin.

Hayley replied that she simply could not leave Justin in such a difficult period. “I made the decision to be with this person because I loved Justin very much. He needed support. I just couldn’t get away from him – I’m not that kind of person. I was ready to endure, whatever the result, “- Haley admitted frankly.

Earlier, the spouses have already talked about the problems they had to face. “The thing is, marriage is very difficult. You don’t wake up every day saying, “I’m so in love and you’re just perfect.” But in any case, there is something beautiful about marriage – the desire to fight for something, the obligation to build a family together, ”- said Haley in an interview with Vogue in 2019.

Justin and Hailey Bieber

In July, the Biebers found themselves at the center of a scandal. A video leaked to the network in which the singer, actively gesticulating, talks to Haley in a raised voice. Later, fans of the couple found other evidence that Justin was being rude to Haley, and agreed that the former lover of the singer Selena Gomez did not lie when she stated that Bieber allowed himself emotional abuse towards her. The fact that his behavior with women can hardly be called gentlemanly, Bieber himself admitted.