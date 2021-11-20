“I do not believe that now Putin has at least 10%”

After the arrest of the former coordinator of Navalny’s headquarters in Ufa, Lilia Chanysheva, the ex-coordinator of Navalny’s headquarters in Lipetsk, Ilya Danilov, left Russia. In the recent past, the oppositionist has four years of headquarters leadership, persecution by employees of Center “E”, punishment for administrative cases and ten days of arrest in a special detention center. In comments to the media, Ilya Danilov, one of the most famous heads of Navalny’s regional headquarters, said that he would never leave Russia under any circumstances. In an interview with Radio Liberty, the politician said that he still refuses to call his departure an emigration.

– Why did you leave after all?

– Because, as I think, my arrest is a matter of time. The placement of Lilia Chanysheva in a pre-trial detention center and the criminal criminal case against her showed that Navalny’s activists are going to be tried for their past activities. A whole law was invented to be able to take revenge on Navalny’s supporters. After the closure of the headquarters, Lilia Chanysheva did not continue her political activities, she did not create her own political or media project, but she was captured anyway. Apparently, as a threat to the rest of the activists. I emigrated because from abroad I will be more useful to my country than behind bars.

– Why do this with the activists of an organization that has long ceased to exist?

– Putin, in my opinion, is a very vindictive person. This is not the first time at a time when protest activity subsides, repressions begin. Therefore, those who now remain in Russia and continue their political activities are Atlanteans from Greek myths. For a long time they came for us, for Navalny’s supporters, they come for journalists every Friday, they have already come for the communists. And this, I assure you, will not end the repression. In two months, perhaps, someone else will be captured. They will capture and observe the public reaction, will not receive a public reaction that is dangerous to them, and will capture the next one. This is one of the reasons why public attention to the case against Lilia Chanysheva is now very important.

– Do you think the arrest of Lilia is Putin’s personal revenge?

– This, of course, is revenge, and this is Putin’s decision. Everything is now controlled by Putin – I have no doubt about that. The mode is made in such a way that one person makes the decision. Perhaps Putin is already afraid of regional activists. But, damn it, the regime is afraid of the shaman, he is afraid of everyone. To such an extent he is afraid of fearless regional activists that he is ready to make cannibalistic, cruel decisions.





– Where and how did you emigrate?

– I made a decision in 15 minutes and bought a ticket for the next flight. I will not name the country where I emigrated yet, I will do it a little later. I don’t want to tell you the details of how I got there so as not to close this route of departure from Russia for emigrants.

– Did the siloviki chase you after the closure of Navalny’s headquarters in Lipetsk?

– After the closure of the headquarters, I lived in Moscow for some time, and everything was calm there. But as soon as I returned to Lipetsk, the “eshniki” called me and offered to come to their department, I refused.

– In what conditions do you live in exile?

– I moved in with the guys I know, and in everyday life I have everything, even my personal space. I am sure that I can quickly find a job, if I can’t work remotely, I’ll go to sell watermelons. I treat any work with respect. Psychologically, I feel difficult. All this tension has been accumulating and collecting over the years. At some point, I began to fall asleep only after 6 in the morning, as before that time they could have come with a search. The first two days in emigration, I felt a slight euphoria and exhaled, especially since this country has very good air. On Monday I will start thinking about how to continue my political activity.

– Don’t you find it strange to be involved in Russian politics while in another country?

– I left, like Leonid Volkov, like many employees of Navalny’s structures, because we had no other choice. I am in forced emigration, and I have every right to comment on the events taking place in Russia. If I can talk about corruption in my hometown from abroad, why shouldn’t I? Who will do this if not me? We see that in Russia they have already come even for the communists, for the current systemic oppositionists. There are almost no independent politicians left in Russia.

– Do you have any desire to try yourself in another field?

– I never intended to become a politician, I wanted to make films. At the time of the creation of the headquarters, there was no person in Lipetsk, except me, who was capable of leading Navalny’s team in this region. I became the coordinator of the headquarters because I treated Navalny with respect and wanted to be useful to him. I came to the first anti-corruption rally as a participant, and the second one I already organized myself. Somehow everything started to turn. Then I saw how people around me were suffering, and I could not quit my job. After the headquarters in Lipetsk opened, the “eshniki” began to put pressure on me, including because of this I could not give up the fight, on the contrary, I had to triple my efforts. I cannot switch to another sphere while my country is being robbed by a gang of crooks and thieves, who put Alexei Navalny in prison and keeps pregnant Lilia Chanysheva in a pre-trial detention center. And they are not the only ones: there are hundreds of political prisoners in Russia. If I see evil and do not fight it, then I am an accomplice in this evil.

– Do you have disappointment in the people of Russia, your voters?

– The most wonderful people live in Russia. And after four years of work as the coordinator of Navalny’s headquarters in Lipetsk, I realized that they are even better than I thought. Anyone who thinks otherwise should not be involved in politics.

– Are you satisfied with how the residents of Russia supported Navalny’s structures?

– People for the most part do not understand politics and are not obliged to do this. Although, for example, the residents of Moscow are very politicized, there are such sentiments that if you go out into the street wearing a T-shirt with the inscription “for Putin”, you can get hit in the face. As a politician, for 4 years I have hardly seen any aggression from people towards me. Even when I was in the detention center, everyone treated me well. We have really good people, I’m telling you for sure. Most of the inhabitants of Russia, in my opinion, see the theft of the authorities, but do not believe that we, the opposition, can do anything. Here is this learned helplessness, you cannot say otherwise. But people see everything and draw conclusions: four years ago, Putin’s rating was higher than it is now. I do not believe that now Putin has at least 10%.





– According to you, 3,000 people attended a rally in support of Navalny on January 23, while the population of Lipetsk was about 500,000.

– But these 3 thousand went out under the batons! It was not just those who disagreed with the regime that took to the streets, but people who were ready to risk their health and freedom for the sake of justice. I continue to believe in people. They deserve the best and want the best. And they owe it the best. In 2017 I was an optimist, in 2020 I was an optimist, and now I am even more optimistic, I just need to work harder. When I started working, the main part of my city did not know who Navalny was. If you now sit on a horse and come to the most remote village near Lipetsk, it will be difficult to find a person there who has not heard of Navalny. The leader remains the leader, and he does not lose his presence of mind. Nothing bad will happen to Navalny, he still has to work as president. Navalny has been behind bars for a year now, he does not go on air every week, does not collect rallies, but continues to be the number 1 politician in Russia. And the authorities will not be able to do anything with this.

– What illusions did you have to part with during your 4 years of work as a coordinator at Navalny’s headquarters?

– With the notion that politics – it’s a dirty business. I realized that this was not true. And people there can be quite good to themselves. This was largely due to Navalny’s team. People came to Navalny’s structures who did not want to engage in abstract politics, but to do useful things. Navalny’s volunteers came to us with their projects, thoughts and ideas. My assistant, for example, was a zoo activist, he tried to help animals. Due to the fact that everyone was busy with business, we did not have bickering, undercover intrigues and other “game of thrones”. Of course, we did not agree with each other on everything, we quarreled and argued, but we quickly agreed.

– Do you feel like a loser?

– Back in 2017, I realized that in a historical perspective, Putin had already lost, and Navalny had already won, – and for me this is the most important thing.

– Do you want to return to Russia?

– I really want to return to Russia. I have been away from my homeland for seven days, but every day I think about my country. I cannot imagine my life without Russia. I don’t want to be Finnish, Norwegian, American. My heart hurts for my hometown, for my homeland. And I won’t be able to live anywhere other than Russia. Therefore, I am not in emigration in the classical sense, as Sergei Dovlatov described it, I am. I only retreated temporarily. The worse it is now, the better it will be later. Will be better.