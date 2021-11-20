Kristen Stewart, having announced on Tuesday to radio host Howard Stern that she was marrying screenwriter Dylan Meyer, appeared on the set of the TV show for the second time in a week. The actress came on the Today Show to talk about the Princess Diana film “Spencer,” in which she starred.

However, the presenters began a conversation with Kristen with a personal topic and congratulated the actress on her engagement. Suddenly, the star admitted that she actually got engaged to her chosen one a month ago. Moreover, the lovers even managed to celebrate this event in a narrow circle of close friends. Now that the public has found out about this, Kristen and Dylan are again experiencing pleasant emotions, and their relatives cannot get enough of them. Moreover, some of them are in the second round.

The funny thing is that even Dylan’s father sent us an email of congratulations. Wrote: “Girls, I’m so happy for you!” And we told him: “You were at the engagement party a month ago!” – said either jokingly, or seriously Kristen.

Answering questions from the hosts, Kristen said that she is absolutely confident in her decision and is completely happy.

I’m absolutely sure. I feel so happy! I’m really happy and pleasantly excited, – said Kristen.

Kristen Stewart on the Today Show

Recall that on November 2, the 31-year-old actress confirmed rumors that she was engaged to her girlfriend Dylan Meyer.

We will get married, we will definitely do it. I wanted to be made an offer, so I think I formulated this request very clearly and she did a great job with it. We’re getting married, yes, ”she said on the radio to host Howard Stern.

Kristen Stewart got in touch with an old friend whom she has known for over eight years – Dylan Meyer – a little over two years ago. For the first time, Stewart was caught in the company of a screenwriter. in August 2019. Their relationship after a party with mutual friends developed rapidly, and after two weeks the actress confessed her feelings to her:

There is nothing better than being sure of something, because we don’t really know anything. And the only thing you can be sure of is that you love someone.