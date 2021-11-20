Immunologist of St. Petersburg State University called the tests that need to be passed after COVID-19 – RBK

After suffering a coronavirus, it is important to pass tests for walking and holding the breath, as well as take blood and urine tests, assess the condition of the liver, kidneys, abdominal organs, brain, signs of inflammation and lipid metabolism disorders. Varvara Ryabkova, a research assistant at the Center for the Autoimmunity Mosaic Laboratory and an employee of the Center for the Study of Postcoid Syndrome at St. Petersburg State University, told about this, the Prime agency reports.

According to Ryabkova, tests to determine the level of liver damage indicators AST and ALT, creatinine, C-reactive protein, LDH, cholesterol and low-density lipoproteins should be included in the program of in-depth medical examination in polyclinics, which can be recovered from COVID-19.

The transferred coronavirus of moderate severity and above will be the reason for the study of the D-dimer, which shows the presence of blood clots, Ryabkova noted. Diabetic patients need to monitor blood glucose levels that are abnormal in PTSD.

Putin warned of the possibility of new waves of coronavirus



A patient who has been ill needs to check the state of the cardiovascular and respiratory system. This can be done with a six-minute walk test, Ryabkova said. The task is designed for the fact that during this time a person will pass more than 550 m. The opposite result will indicate a violation in the work of the heart or lungs.