In Belarus, it was reported about attempts to oust migrants by Poland and Lithuania – RBK

Over the past day, the Polish security forces tried to forcibly expel about 350 migrants to Belarus, and the Lithuanian ones – more than 140, the Belarusian border committee said in its Telegram channel.

According to the information of the border guards, the matter concerns nine groups of refugees whom they wanted to expel from Lithuania and 12 groups of migrants whom they tried to send to Belarus from Poland. Also, the Latvian authorities resorted to forceful methods of displacement, which tried to squeeze out at least 20 refugees from the country.

“Currently, there are three groups of refugees near the Belarusian border in the adjacent territory in difficult conditions <...>. From the Polish side – two groups, more than 110 people, in the Latvian and Lithuanian directions – one group each, more than 30 people in total, ”it was reported.

The border committee noted that “all these people do not consider Belarus as a country for further stay” and do not want to return to its territory. They intend to go to Europe in order to obtain refugee status.