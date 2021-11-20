In Lakinsk, due to the collapse of an overhead pedestrian crossing, the M-7 “Volga” highway is completely blocked

In Lakinsk, a heavy truck driver touched an overhead pedestrian crossing over the M-7 Volga highway, as a result of which the structure fell onto the roadway. Traffic on a section of the federal highway is blocked in both directions

FKU Uprdor Moscow – Nizhny Novgorod informs that on November 20 at about 13:30 on the 152nd kilometer of the federal highway M-7 “Volga” in the city of Lakinsk, Vladimir region, an accident occurred. A truck carrying an oversized cargo hit the superstructure of an overhead pedestrian crossing with it. As a result, the structure fell onto the roadway.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Vladimir region, no one was injured as a result of the accident.

E63713F4-6D5C-49AC-BF06-914377B6EA7A.png
Photo “Sobinskiye Vesti EMERCOM”

Traffic on the site is blocked in both directions. You can bypass the scene through the settlements of Stavrovo – Vishnevy – Pokrov. Road users are being informed via radio channel 15. Traffic information is broadcast through the variable information board.

10F33A95-9C8F-4DA9-9DAE-E89445C87B3A.png

At the scene of the accident, the traffic police and the Ministry of Emergency Situations work. The road services of PKU Uprdor Moscow – Nizhny Novgorod have started to eliminate the consequences of the incident. Heavy machinery directed.

