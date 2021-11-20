In Lakinsk, due to the collapse of an overhead pedestrian crossing, the M-7 “Volga” highway is completely blocked

In Lakinsk, a heavy truck driver touched an overhead pedestrian crossing over the M-7 Volga highway, as a result of which the structure fell onto the roadway. Traffic on a section of the federal highway is blocked in both directions

FKU Uprdor Moscow – Nizhny Novgorod informs that on November 20 at about 13:30 on the 152nd kilometer of the federal highway M-7 “Volga” in the city of Lakinsk, Vladimir region, an accident occurred. A truck carrying an oversized cargo hit the superstructure of an overhead pedestrian crossing with it. As a result, the structure fell onto the roadway.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Vladimir region, no one was injured as a result of the accident.



Photo “Sobinskiye Vesti EMERCOM” Photo “Sobinskiye Vesti EMERCOM”

Traffic on the site is blocked in both directions. You can bypass the scene through the settlements of Stavrovo – Vishnevy – Pokrov. Road users are being informed via radio channel 15. Traffic information is broadcast through the variable information board.

At the scene of the accident, the traffic police and the Ministry of Emergency Situations work. The road services of PKU Uprdor Moscow – Nizhny Novgorod have started to eliminate the consequences of the incident. Heavy machinery directed.