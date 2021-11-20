https://ria.ru/20211120/sochi-1759955026.html
In Sochi, control over the observance of antiquarian measures will be strengthened
In Sochi, control over the observance of antiquarian measures will be strengthened – Russia news today
In Sochi, control over the observance of antiquarian measures will be strengthened
Control over the observance of the rules related to COVID-19 will be strengthened in Sochi from November 22, for this purpose, 100 mobile units will start working in the city … RIA Novosti, 20.11.2021
SOCHI, November 19 – RIA Novosti. Control over the observance of the rules related to COVID-19 will be strengthened in Sochi from November 22, for this purpose, 100 mobile units consisting of police officers, Cossacks and the administration will start working in the city, according to the press service of the Sochi City Hall. “100 mobile units will be formed. self-control in all intracity districts, including rural districts. They should begin work from November 22 in three main areas: monitoring of consumer facilities, accommodation facilities and public transport, “the words of Sochi Mayor Alexei Kopaigorodsky are quoted in the release. It is noted that until January 18, 2022, the QR code system will continue to operate at the resort. However, now, in addition to shopping malls and restaurants, a QR code, a certificate of a past illness, or a medical outlet will be needed when visiting trade facilities, cinema, theaters, fitness centers, exhibition events, with the exception of pharmacies and stores with essential goods. In addition, according to the decree of the Governor of the Kuban, Veniamin Kondratyev, from December 1, the entrance to the administrative buildings of Sochi will be possible only after an electronic document on vaccination.
