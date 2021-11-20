in the Krasnodar Territory, the record for cases of coronavirus has been updated

Over the past day in the Kuban, covid was detected in 997 people, which became a record figure since the beginning of the pandemic.

As of November 20, coronavirus infection was confirmed in 378 men and 619 women under the age of 97. 102 patients are minors.

Most cases in Krasnodar – 474 people, in second place is Sochi, where covid was detected in 95, in third place in the number of cases – Dinskaya district – 65.

In the Timashevsky district there are 44 infected, in Novorossiysk – 33, in the Yeysky district – 29, in the Seversky district – 22. In the Abinsky district, the coronavirus test was confirmed in 19 people, in Gelendzhik – in 18. In the Vyselkovsky, Kavkazsky and Novopokrovsky districts – 15 new patients. In Kanevsky and Primorsko-Akhtarsky districts, 13 cases each, in Armavir and Ust-Labinsky district – 11 each, in Korenovsky and Labinsky districts – 10 residents with coronavirus. In Krasnoarmeysky and Uspensky districts, 9 new patients each, in Tuapse – 8, in Kurganinsky, Pavlovsky and Beloglinsky districts – 7. In Temryuk district, covid was confirmed in 6 people, in Kushchevsky – in 5, in Leningradsky – in 4.

In Anapa, Otradnensky and Crimean regions, three cases of COVID-19 each. In Tikhoretsky, Tbilisi and Mostovsky districts – two each. In Apsheronsky, Bryukhovetsky, Krylovsky, Starominsky, Slavyansky, Shcherbinovsky, Gulkevichsky and Novokubansky districts – one each.

Since the beginning of the pandemic in the Krasnodar Territory, the coronavirus has been confirmed in 90,834 people, of which 6,788 are children. The incidence rate per 100 thousand of the population is 1598.

62901 residents have recovered, including 1254 in the last 24 hours. 8390 patients died, 72 – in the last day.

Treatment in covid hospitals continues for 5631 people, of whom 3079 have a laboratory-confirmed diagnosis. There are 113 people on mechanical ventilation in serious condition, 8 patients in extremely serious condition on ECMO.

31,279 Kuban residents are now on outpatient treatment with suspected coronavirus, 16,464 of them have confirmed coronavirus.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the laboratories of the region have conducted 5,272,782 studies, of which 13,879 have been carried out in the last 24 hours, the regional operational headquarters said.