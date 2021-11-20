In the LPR, the work of the electronic warfare of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was recorded near two settlements

https://ria.ru/20211120/donbass-1759938243.html
The people’s militia of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People’s Republic recorded the operation of electronic warfare (EW) stations of the Ukrainian security forces in the area of two RIA Novosti, 11/20/2021
LUGANSK, 20 Nov – RIA Novosti. The people’s militia of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People’s Republic recorded the operation of electronic warfare (EW) stations of Ukrainian security forces in the area of two settlements controlled by Kiev in the Donbass, the press service of the LPR’s defense department told reporters. the OSCE monitoring mission near the contact line to hide the deployment of weapons prohibited by the Minsk agreements. “Near the populations of Popasnaya and Vrubovka, mobile groups … with the help of the Bukovel-AD station, suppressed the signals of the control channels of the OSCE mission’s UAVs,” the representative told reporters According to him, in this way the Ukrainian security forces tried to prevent the mission observers from discovering their military equipment in these areas.
2021
