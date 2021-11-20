https://ria.ru/20211120/protestuyuschie-1759921747.html

In the Netherlands, several protesters were injured due to police shots

MOSCOW, November 20 – RIA Novosti. Several people were injured by warning shots fired by the police during the dispersal of protesters in the Dutch city of Rotterdam, according to the NL Times, citing a statement from the city police. introduced to combat the coronavirus. “There are casualties in connection with the shots fired.” fight against the spread of coronavirus, they will be valid until December 4. Stores and supermarkets selling essential goods, pharmacies, as well as restaurants, cafes and bars should close at 20.00. The rest of the shops, as well as hairdressing and beauty salons will now be open until 18.00. Sports events will be held without spectators. At the same time, the restrictions will not apply to concert halls, cinemas and theaters. In addition, the social distancing rule of 1.5 meters re-entered into force, as well as the recommendation to work from home whenever possible.

