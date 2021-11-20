In the Netherlands, several protesters were injured due to police shots

By
Cornelius Chandler
-
0
15

https://ria.ru/20211120/protestuyuschie-1759921747.html

In the Netherlands, several protesters were injured due to police shots

In the Netherlands, several protesters were injured due to police shots – RIA Novosti, 20.11.2021

In the Netherlands, several protesters were injured due to police shots

Several people were injured because of warning shots fired by the police during the dispersal of protesters in the Dutch city of Rotterdam, reports … RIA Novosti, 20.11.2021

2021-11-20T01: 37

2021-11-20T01: 37

2021-11-20T05: 28

in the world

rotterdam

mark rutte

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/02/0c/1564583499_0-0:801:450_1920x0_80_0_0_d4cc21478d4b2575cd4048a2ed0fd604.jpg

MOSCOW, November 20 – RIA Novosti. Several people were injured by warning shots fired by the police during the dispersal of protesters in the Dutch city of Rotterdam, according to the NL Times, citing a statement from the city police. introduced to combat the coronavirus. “There are casualties in connection with the shots fired.” fight against the spread of coronavirus, they will be valid until December 4. Stores and supermarkets selling essential goods, pharmacies, as well as restaurants, cafes and bars should close at 20.00. The rest of the shops, as well as hairdressing and beauty salons will now be open until 18.00. Sports events will be held without spectators. At the same time, the restrictions will not apply to concert halls, cinemas and theaters. In addition, the social distancing rule of 1.5 meters re-entered into force, as well as the recommendation to work from home whenever possible.

https://ria.ru/20211120/niderlandy-1759921176.html

rotterdam

RIA News

internet-group@rian.ru

7 495 645-6601

FSUE MIA “Russia Today”

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News

internet-group@rian.ru

7 495 645-6601

FSUE MIA “Russia Today”

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News

internet-group@rian.ru

7 495 645-6601

FSUE MIA “Russia Today”

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/02/0c/1564583499_100 0:700:450_1920x0_80_0_0_5073259f895a258ae0fef4265046121a.jpg

in the world, rotterdam, mark rutte

01:37 20.11.2021 (updated: 05:28 20.11.2021)

In the Netherlands, several protesters were injured due to police shots

MOSCOW, November 20 – RIA Novosti. Several people were injured by warning shots fired by the police during the dispersal of protesters in the Dutch city of Rotterdam, according to the NL Times, citing a statement from the city police.

Earlier it was reported that police in Rotterdam fired warning shots during the protests, which came out to opponents of the restrictive measures introduced to combat the coronavirus.

“There are victims in connection with the shots fired,” the police said in a statement, quoted by the newspaper.

Last week, Acting Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte said that the country’s authorities have decided to introduce a number of restrictive measures to combat the spread of coronavirus, they will be in effect until December 4.

Shops and supermarkets selling essential goods, pharmacies, as well as restaurants, cafes and bars must close at 20.00. The rest of the shops, as well as hairdressing and beauty salons will now be open until 18.00. Sports events will be held without spectators. At the same time, the restrictions will not apply to concert halls, cinemas and theaters. In addition, the social distancing rule of 1.5 meters re-entered into force, as well as the recommendation to work from home whenever possible.

Policeman with a shield in Rotterdam - RIA Novosti, 1920, 20.11.2021

01:16

In the Netherlands, police fired warning shots at a rally

Source link

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here