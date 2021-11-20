https://ria.ru/20211120/protestuyuschie-1759921747.html
In the Netherlands, several protesters were injured due to police shots
In the Netherlands, several protesters were injured due to police shots – RIA Novosti, 20.11.2021
In the Netherlands, several protesters were injured due to police shots
Several people were injured because of warning shots fired by the police during the dispersal of protesters in the Dutch city of Rotterdam, reports … RIA Novosti, 20.11.2021
2021-11-20T01: 37
2021-11-20T01: 37
2021-11-20T05: 28
in the world
rotterdam
mark rutte
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/02/0c/1564583499_0-0:801:450_1920x0_80_0_0_d4cc21478d4b2575cd4048a2ed0fd604.jpg
MOSCOW, November 20 – RIA Novosti. Several people were injured by warning shots fired by the police during the dispersal of protesters in the Dutch city of Rotterdam, according to the NL Times, citing a statement from the city police. introduced to combat the coronavirus. “There are casualties in connection with the shots fired.” fight against the spread of coronavirus, they will be valid until December 4. Stores and supermarkets selling essential goods, pharmacies, as well as restaurants, cafes and bars should close at 20.00. The rest of the shops, as well as hairdressing and beauty salons will now be open until 18.00. Sports events will be held without spectators. At the same time, the restrictions will not apply to concert halls, cinemas and theaters. In addition, the social distancing rule of 1.5 meters re-entered into force, as well as the recommendation to work from home whenever possible.
https://ria.ru/20211120/niderlandy-1759921176.html
rotterdam
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/02/0c/1564583499_100 0:700:450_1920x0_80_0_0_5073259f895a258ae0fef4265046121a.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
in the world, rotterdam, mark rutte
In the Netherlands, several protesters were injured due to police shots
Earlier it was reported that police in Rotterdam fired warning shots during the protests, which came out to opponents of the restrictive measures introduced to combat the coronavirus.
“There are victims in connection with the shots fired,” the police said in a statement, quoted by the newspaper.
Shops and supermarkets selling essential goods, pharmacies, as well as restaurants, cafes and bars must close at 20.00. The rest of the shops, as well as hairdressing and beauty salons will now be open until 18.00. Sports events will be held without spectators. At the same time, the restrictions will not apply to concert halls, cinemas and theaters. In addition, the social distancing rule of 1.5 meters re-entered into force, as well as the recommendation to work from home whenever possible.
01:16
In the Netherlands, police fired warning shots at a rally