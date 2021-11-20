https://ria.ru/20211120/dtp-1759929716.html

In the Nizhny Novgorod region, the bus drove off the road and overturned

In the Nizhny Novgorod region, the bus drove off the road and overturned – RIA Novosti, 11/20/2021

In the Nizhny Novgorod region, the bus drove off the road and overturned

Four people were injured in an accident with a bus in the Nizhny Novgorod region, the regional department of the Ministry of Emergencies told RIA Novosti. RIA Novosti, 20.11.2021

2021-11-20T08: 47

2021-11-20T08: 47

2021-11-20T09: 21

incidents

Nizhny Novgorod Region

balakhninsky district

Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia (Ministry of the Russian Federation for Civil Defense, Emergencies and Elimination of Consequences of Natural Disasters)

balakhna

Nizhny Novgorod

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/14/1759931494_0-0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_7ea227108da09744a79a57c30a364af9.jpg

NIZHNY NOVGOROD, November 20 – RIA Novosti. Four people were injured as a result of an accident with a bus in the Nizhny Novgorod region, the regional department of the Ministry of Emergencies told RIA Novosti. According to preliminary data, 4 people were injured as a result, there are no children among them, “the agency’s interlocutor said. The press service of the regional department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs told reporters that a double-decker bus with 35 people got into the accident. “According to preliminary information, the bus driver lost control … Rapid response services are working on the spot. At the moment there is no information about the victims,” ​​the ministry said. Three people were hospitalized as a result of an accident with a bus in the Nizhny Novgorod region, journalists were told in the regional ministry of health. “According to updated information, as a result of an accident involving a bus in the Balakhna region, 13 people sought medical help. The teams of the territorial Center for Emergency Medicine and Emergency Medicine of Balakhna took them to the Balakhna Central Regional Hospital. Ten people were sent for outpatient treatment, three were hospitalized, “the regional health ministry said. In turn, the prosecutor’s office of the Nizhny Novgorod region reports 14 injured in an accident.” According to preliminary information, on Saturday morning in the Balakhninsky district near the village of Trestyan, a bus overturned from Nizhny Novgorod to Ivanovo. In re As a result of the accident, the passengers were injured and sought medical attention. 14 people were injured, there are no minors, “the prosecutor’s office said. The prosecutor’s office organized an inspection of compliance with federal legislation in the provision of services. 18 passengers do not need medical assistance and are waiting for a backup bus. “Ambulance teams were delivered to the Balakhna Central Regional Hospital, where they are examined and assessed the degree of damage and the provision of medical assistance,” the message underlines. According to preliminary data, the driver chose the speed, not meeting road conditions, because of which I lost control.

https://ria.ru/20211109/avtobus-1758161950.html

https://ria.ru/20211116/dtp-1759218356.html

https://ria.ru/20211110/dtp-1758354535.html

Nizhny Novgorod Region

balakhninsky district

balakhna

Nizhny Novgorod

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

The scene of the accident in the Nizhny Novgorod region, where the bus overturned The bus overturned in the Nizhny Novgorod region, thirteen people were injured 2021-11-20T08: 47 true PT0M08S

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/14/1759931494_0-0:1440:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_3aaa4bee4e692a30497c5d74d77a6ae7.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

incidents, nizhny novgorod region, balakhninsky district, ministry of emergency situations of russia (ministry of the russian federation for civil defense, emergency situations and elimination of consequences of natural disasters), balakhna, nizhny novgorod