https://ria.ru/20211120/dtp-1759929716.html
In the Nizhny Novgorod region, the bus drove off the road and overturned
In the Nizhny Novgorod region, the bus drove off the road and overturned – RIA Novosti, 11/20/2021
In the Nizhny Novgorod region, the bus drove off the road and overturned
Four people were injured in an accident with a bus in the Nizhny Novgorod region, the regional department of the Ministry of Emergencies told RIA Novosti. RIA Novosti, 20.11.2021
2021-11-20T08: 47
2021-11-20T08: 47
2021-11-20T09: 21
incidents
Nizhny Novgorod Region
balakhninsky district
Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia (Ministry of the Russian Federation for Civil Defense, Emergencies and Elimination of Consequences of Natural Disasters)
balakhna
Nizhny Novgorod
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/14/1759931494_0-0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_7ea227108da09744a79a57c30a364af9.jpg
NIZHNY NOVGOROD, November 20 – RIA Novosti. Four people were injured as a result of an accident with a bus in the Nizhny Novgorod region, the regional department of the Ministry of Emergencies told RIA Novosti. According to preliminary data, 4 people were injured as a result, there are no children among them, “the agency’s interlocutor said. The press service of the regional department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs told reporters that a double-decker bus with 35 people got into the accident. “According to preliminary information, the bus driver lost control … Rapid response services are working on the spot. At the moment there is no information about the victims,” the ministry said. Three people were hospitalized as a result of an accident with a bus in the Nizhny Novgorod region, journalists were told in the regional ministry of health. “According to updated information, as a result of an accident involving a bus in the Balakhna region, 13 people sought medical help. The teams of the territorial Center for Emergency Medicine and Emergency Medicine of Balakhna took them to the Balakhna Central Regional Hospital. Ten people were sent for outpatient treatment, three were hospitalized, “the regional health ministry said. In turn, the prosecutor’s office of the Nizhny Novgorod region reports 14 injured in an accident.” According to preliminary information, on Saturday morning in the Balakhninsky district near the village of Trestyan, a bus overturned from Nizhny Novgorod to Ivanovo. In re As a result of the accident, the passengers were injured and sought medical attention. 14 people were injured, there are no minors, “the prosecutor’s office said. The prosecutor’s office organized an inspection of compliance with federal legislation in the provision of services. 18 passengers do not need medical assistance and are waiting for a backup bus. “Ambulance teams were delivered to the Balakhna Central Regional Hospital, where they are examined and assessed the degree of damage and the provision of medical assistance,” the message underlines. According to preliminary data, the driver chose the speed, not meeting road conditions, because of which I lost control.
https://ria.ru/20211109/avtobus-1758161950.html
https://ria.ru/20211116/dtp-1759218356.html
https://ria.ru/20211110/dtp-1758354535.html
Nizhny Novgorod Region
balakhninsky district
balakhna
Nizhny Novgorod
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
The scene of the accident in the Nizhny Novgorod region, where the bus overturned
The bus overturned in the Nizhny Novgorod region, thirteen people were injured
2021-11-20T08: 47
true
PT0M08S
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/14/1759931494_0-0:1440:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_3aaa4bee4e692a30497c5d74d77a6ae7.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
incidents, nizhny novgorod region, balakhninsky district, ministry of emergency situations of russia (ministry of the russian federation for civil defense, emergency situations and elimination of consequences of natural disasters), balakhna, nizhny novgorod
In the Nizhny Novgorod region, the bus drove off the road and overturned
November 9, 09:13
Investigative Committee began checking after an accident with a bus in the Khabarovsk Territory
“The bus pulled over to the side of the road, followed by overturning. According to preliminary data, 4 people were injured as a result, there are no children among them,” the agency’s interlocutor said.
The press service of the regional department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs told reporters that a double-decker bus, in which there were 35 people, got into the accident. “According to preliminary information, the bus driver lost control … Rapid response services are working on the spot. At the moment there is no information about the victims,” the ministry said in a statement.
November 16, 03:54
In Kamchatka, they gave three years to the perpetrators of an accident with two regular buses
Three people were hospitalized in an accident with a bus in the Nizhny Novgorod region, the regional health ministry told reporters.
In turn, the prosecutor’s office of the Nizhny Novgorod region reports on 14 victims of an accident.
The prosecutor’s office organized an audit of compliance with federal legislation in the provision of services. “If there are grounds, the issue of the possibility of taking measures of the prosecutor’s response will be considered,” the message says.
Emergency services continue to work at the scene of the accident. 18 passengers do not need medical assistance and are waiting for the reserve bus.
“By ambulance teams, all those who applied were delivered to the Balakhna Central Regional Hospital, where an examination and assessment of the degree of injuries and the provision of medical care are carried out,” the message says.
According to preliminary data, the driver chose a speed that does not correspond to road conditions, which is why he lost control.
November 10, 11:10
In the Chelyabinsk region, three people were injured in an accident with a bus