In the Orenburg region, the clinic will be checked, where the invalid was crawling on all fours to the doctor

2021.11.20

The Prosecutor’s Office of Mednogorsk will check the information about the disabled person who was crawling along the corridor of the clinic to the doctor on all fours.

A video recording of the incident appeared on social networks. It shows that a decently dressed man with gloves and knee pads is crawling along the corridor of the hospital. The author of the video says that he was not given a wheelchair, since she is alone in the clinic.

“In the course of the audit, the supervisory authority will have to assess the quality of the organization of work on the provision of medical services at the City Hospital of the city of Mednogorsk, as well as check the implementation of legislation in terms of ensuring an accessible environment for people with disabilities. The progress and results of the check are monitored by the city’s prosecutor, ”the prosecutor’s office of the Orenburg region reported.

The hospital’s Instagram account states that the man in the video is provided with a wheelchair. “However, she does not use this type of transportation, as she chooses a more familiar way for herself. When visiting the city polyclinic, he and his accompanying staff of the medical organization were asked to use a wheelchair, but the citizen refused the offered assistance. A citizen has special knee pads, elbow pads and gloves that help him when moving. The medical organization of the city of Mednogorsk is provided with everything necessary to create comfortable conditions for the provision of medical care to the low-mobility category of citizens (personnel call button, lift, wheelchairs, elevator). The leadership of the medical organization thanks the residents for their sensitive and responsive attitude, thank you for not staying indifferent !!! ” – commented in the hospital.