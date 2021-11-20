https://ria.ru/20211120/gruzovik-1759959234.html
In the Vladimir region, a truck demolished an overhead crossing
In the Vladimir region, a truck demolished an overhead crossing – Russia news today
In the Vladimir region, a truck demolished an overhead crossing
A partial collapse of an overhead pedestrian crossing occurred in Lakinsk, Vladimir region, the structure, according to preliminary data, touched the cargo … RIA Novosti, 20.11.2021
RYAZAN, November 20 – RIA Novosti. A partial collapse of an overhead pedestrian crossing occurred in Lakinsk, Vladimir region, the structure, according to preliminary data, was hit by a truck, the driver of which did not take into account the dimensions of the transported cargo, the regional Ministry of Internal Affairs reported. According to preliminary information, the truck driver did not take into account the dimensions of the transported cargo and touched the overhead pedestrian crossing, as a result of which a partial collapse of the structure occurred, “the message says. It is specified that, according to preliminary data, there are no casualties. Police officers are working on the spot, the circumstances of the incident are being established, measures are being taken to eliminate the consequences. “Currently, traffic on this section of the road is completely stopped. The State Traffic Safety Inspectorate of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Vladimir Region appeals to road users to choose alternative ways to bypass this section of the road,” it is noted in the message. FKU Uprdor Moscow – Nizhny Novgorod reports that the incident took place on the 152nd kilometer of the federal highway M-7 “Volga”. Traffic on the site is blocked in both directions. “You can bypass the scene through Stavrovo – Vishnevy – Pokrov with exits at km 103 and km 156 M-7. Road users are informed via radio channel 15. Traffic information is broadcast through the variable information board “, – said in the message. The road services of PKU Uprdor Moscow – Nizhny Novgorod have begun to eliminate the consequences of the incident. Heavy equipment has been sent to the site, specified in the message.
Vladimir region
“On November 20 … at about 13.40 a road accident occurred in Lakinsk, Vladimir region. According to preliminary information, the truck driver did not take into account the dimensions of the cargo being transported and touched an overhead pedestrian crossing, as a result of which a partial collapse of the structure occurred,” the message says.
It is clarified that, according to preliminary data, there are no casualties. Police officers work on the spot, the circumstances of the incident are established, measures are taken to eliminate the consequences.
“You can bypass the scene through Stavrovo – Vishnevy – Pokrov with exits at km 103 and km 156 M-7. Road users are being informed via radio channel 15. Traffic information is broadcast through a variable information board,” the message says.
The road services of PKU Uprdor Moscow – Nizhny Novgorod have started to eliminate the consequences of the incident. Heavy equipment has been sent to the site, specified in the message.
