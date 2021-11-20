India rejects US request to open strategic oil reserves – Economy & business

NEW DELHI, November 19. / TASS /. India has rejected a request from the administration of US President Joe Biden to consider the possibility of freeing some of the oil from strategic reserves for their sale on the world market in order to reduce world prices for this energy carrier. This, as reported on Thursday by the Times of India newspaper, said the Minister of Oil and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri.

“Strategic oil reserves were never intended for such a situation. Strategic oil reserves were created in case of force majeure – natural disasters or war, if the supply of this raw material stops,” the publication quotes the minister’s statement.

“It would be useless to free oil from strategic reserves to reduce oil prices,” he stressed.

Earlier, the Biden administration asked the leaderships of South Korea, China, India and Japan to study the possibility of selling part of the oil from their strategic reserves, despite the fact that, according to the laws of these countries, strategic oil reserves are not intended for market intervention. Washington offered to take such a coordinated step to ensure the reduction in energy prices and thereby contribute to the recovery of the world economy.

Together with the United States, four Asian economies make up the world’s five largest oil consumers. India’s strategic oil reserves are 39 million barrels. In the United States, they reach 714 million barrels, in China – 475 million barrels, in Japan – 324 million barrels, in South Korea – 71 million barrels.