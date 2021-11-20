Insider: Brad Pitt thinks Angelina Jolie is using their kids

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie

For several weeks now, 46-year-old Angelina Jolie has been promoting the film “The Eternals”, in which she played one of the main roles. The actress decided to go on a world tour to present the film in other countries, and with her she took five children: 20-year-old Maddox, 16-year-old Zakhara, 15-year-old Shiloh and 13-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.

The star goes to the red carpet together with the heirs, which every time creates a real sensation. Every Jolie’s appearance in the world is always an event, and even more so with children. But, as told sources from the environment of the ex-husband of actress Brad Pitt, he believes that she is doing it for selfish purposes. According to insiders, 57-year-old Pitt believes that Jolie is using children for her public image.

Angelina uses children. It’s hard to see how this behavior, when she flaunts them, might be in their best interests,

According to him, Pitt and Jolie behave completely differently with children in public. While Angelina periodically goes out with them and talks about them in interviews, Brad never does.

The last exits of the actress with her older daughters turned out to be very discussed at all, because Zakhara and Shilo repeated the past images of their mother, appearing in dresses from her wardrobe. And Shiloh, the biological daughter of Jolie and Pitt, attracted increased attention at all, because she changed her image.



Angelina Jolie with daughters Zakhara and Shiloh

Sources from Jolie’s entourage, however, noted that the actress never forced her children to go to public events with her.

The kids are, unsurprisingly, given the characters of Brad and Angelina, very independent. They don’t do what they don’t want to do

– he noted.

Since their split in 2016, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are still fighting for custody of their children (the former spouses also have a 17-year-old son, Pax) in court. Until recently, it seemed that the case was nearing completion when Judge John Uderkirk ruled on the couple’s joint custody of the children. However, the actress managed to get the judge disqualified, and his decision was canceled. An appeal filed by Pitt to review the decision to remove Uderkirk was recently dismissed. While the children of the couple are under the care of their mother, and the father has the right to see them. However, Brad does not intend to give up and will continue to fight for joint custody.



Angelina Jolie with daughters Shiloh, Zahara and Vivienne and sons Maddox and Knox