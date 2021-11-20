Installation of temporary barriers on the border with Russia began in Estonia – Gazeta.Ru

The soldiers of the Estonian Defense Forces, together with the employees of the Police and Border Guard Board of the Republic, have begun the construction of temporary border barriers on the eastern border. TASS…

It is clarified that the work began in the northeast of the country in Narva, as well as in the southeast in the village of Meremäe and on the Piusa River.

“Currently, migration pressure on Estonia has not increased, but if it changes, the quick installation of temporary barriers will become an important component of preventing massive illegal migration,” said Egerta Belicheva, Deputy Director General of the Police and Border Guard Board.

On the eve it was reported that Estonia introduces temporary ban on flights in the area of ​​the border with Russia due to the construction of a fence. The transport department of the republic clarified that the ban also applies to flights of unmanned aerial vehicles – it will be in effect from 19 to 26 November.

Formerly Minister of the Interior of Estonia Kristian Jaani statedHe hopes that after the reservists who arrived at the training camp of the Defense Forces set up a fence on the border with Russia, most of the land border between the countries will be closed. He stressed that about 25 km of the fence have already been installed, work continues on another section of 39.5 km. It is specified that the total length of the Russian-Estonian border is 338 kilometers.