Introduced a shortened crossover Ford Equator Sport – Autoreview

The unfamiliar Ford Equator is a large crossover with two or three rows of seats designed specifically for the Chinese market and has become a more affordable alternative to the Explorer model here. At the heart of the Equator is a simple front-wheel drive platform with a transverse engine arrangement, and prices start at $ 26,000 versus $ 48,000 for the Explorer. Buyers liked the newcomer: two thousand cars are sold every month. And now the Equator has a younger brother: a shortened Ford Equator Sport is presented at the Guangzhou Motor Show.

It has a strictly five-seater saloon, the wheelbase is reduced by 139 mm (up to 2726 mm), and the total length is immediately 275 mm (up to 4630 mm). In addition, the crossover has become 49 mm lower (1706 mm). That is, this Equator Sport is even more compact than the American Ford Edge. The rear part of the body is completely new, even the slope of the rear window is increased. The front mask has also been redesigned with new headlights, running lights and a radiator grill, although the overall design is the same as the long version. Wheels are 20-inch.

The same approach applies to interior decoration. Architecturally, everything here is like that of the “big” Equator: the screens of devices and media systems under a single glass, a two-level central tunnel, a gearbox control washer. However, the front panel itself is different, the arrangement of the keys has been changed, and even the door panels have their own design. Of the equipment, a panoramic roof, all-round cameras and adaptive cruise control Co-Pilot360 with a camera and radar are declared.

Finally, the Equator Sport differs from its big brother in the powertrain. If the “big” crossover is equipped with a two-liter turbo engine (224 hp, 360 Nm) and a six-speed “robot”, then the shortened version has a new 1.5 Ecoboost turbo four (170 hp, 260 Nm) and a seven-speed “robot” with two wet clutches. Both cars have front-wheel drive only, and there are no four-wheel drive versions even in the plans.

The shortened Sport version will be produced by the same JMC-Ford joint venture that makes full-size Equators, but for now they will only be sold in China (although some Chinese Fords are already supplying, for example, to South America). The start is scheduled for the first quarter of 2022.