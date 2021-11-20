Investigative Committee of Belarus reported 109 migrants affected by Poland’s actions – RBK

A day earlier, on November 19, the Investigative Committee of Belarus reported on the identification of 65 injured migrants, the department told about the inspection of the scene by employees of the Investigative Committee and experts of the State Committee for Forensic Expertise. “Material objects were seized – these are shells, containers of stun grenades, washes, soil samples, washes from plants – everything was sent for examination,” Dmitry Gora, chairman of the country’s Investigative Committee, told reporters.

Gora also noted that the department is conducting a check on the “facts of illegal actions” of the Polish side, which, he pointed out, led to the death of several migrants. “Analysis of the entire situation indicates that in this case a crime has been committed against the security of mankind,” summed up the head of the country’s Investigative Committee.

The Investigative Committee added that the department’s department for the Grodno region opened a criminal case on November 16, which was later transferred to the central office. Among the 65 victims known by that time, there were women, 14 minors and three journalists – two Belarusians and one Russian.

Organized columns of migrants arrived at the border of Belarus with Poland on November 8, they wanted to get to the European Union. The refugees organized a camp in the area of ​​the closed border crossing “Bruzgi” – “Forge” and made attempts to overcome the obstacles.

Trying to get into Polish territory, the migrants threw sticks, stones and debris towards the Polish border guards, from Poland they responded with the use of water cannons and stun grenades. In Poland, on November 16, 12 police and border guards were reported injured, of whom there were nine police officers, including one woman who was hit in the head with a stone. Police Chief Commandant Jaroslav Shimchyk suggested that the stone-throwers among the migrants were trained and experienced in clashes. “In my opinion, they were trained in Belarus, but among the most aggressive people were officers of the Belarusian services,” he said. On November 17, the Polish border service reported that the refugees had left the camp, the department suggested that they were relocated by the special services of Belarus.

The European Union, the USA and Great Britain accused the official Minsk of organizing the migration crisis. In particular, Polish President Andrzej Duda called what is happening “a hybrid attack”, for which the Belarusian authorities bear responsibility. He noted that the actions of the migrants were coordinated by Minsk. “At the last moment, they were deliberately taken off the road into the forest so that they would attack the Polish border in a place where there is no official crossing,” Duda said.

The Belarusian border committee, however, insisted that the migrants stormed the border because of Warsaw’s “indifference”. On November 19, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko admitted that the country’s military personnel could help some migrants in their attempts to cross the state border with Poland. “We are Slavs, we have hearts,” he said.