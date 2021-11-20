Investigative Committee of Belarus reported that it identified more than one hundred migrants who suffered from the actions of Polish border guards

The Investigative Committee of Belarus reported that it had identified more than a hundred migrants who had suffered from the actions of Polish border guards. At the same time, a high-ranking official of the department kept silent about the fact that illegal immigrants tried to storm the border and break into the European Union.

The number of victims on the border with Poland, special emphasis on women, children and the nature of the injuries – the head of the department of the Investigative Committee for the Grodno region tried to tell about this in as much detail as possible. He reported that 109 migrants were injured from water cannons, tear gas, stun grenades and chemicals used by Polish border guards. More than 20 of them are women, almost the same number of children. For what reason they used special means – Igor Chernyak kept silent. Burning eyes, sore throat and chest pain, dizziness – these symptoms in the victims are quoted by the state agency Belt. He added that a criminal case was opened in Belarus on five cases of violence by Polish and Lithuanian border guards. In two, according to the head of the department of the Investigative Committee, people died, the foreign military did not help them.

Against this background, the Belarusian leader spoke with the British television and radio corporation BBC.

Alexander Lukashenko agreed that in his country, out of sympathy, they are helping migrants to move to Poland, but he does not intend to investigate this. He also accused the Polish border guards of cruelty towards illegal immigrants and almost an attack on Belarus. Lukashenka also believes that people are fleeing the war because of the actions of Western countries. He also said again that the European Union and the United States are interfering in the internal affairs of Belarus.

Meanwhile, the installation of temporary barriers on the border with Russia has begun in Estonia.