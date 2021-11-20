https://ria.ru/20211120/iran-1759933922.html

Iran detains foreign ship in Persian Gulf

Iran detained a foreign ship in the Persian Gulf – Russia news today

Iran detains foreign ship in Persian Gulf

The naval forces of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps detained a foreign ship in the waters of the Persian Gulf for an attempt to smuggle fuel

2021-11-20T09: 51

2021-11-20T09: 51

2021-11-20T10: 02

in the world

Iran

Persian Gulf

MOSCOW, November 20 – RIA Novosti. The Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ naval forces have detained a foreign vessel in the waters of the Persian Gulf for attempting to smuggle fuel, Iranian state television reports. The military reportedly confiscated 150,000 liters of fuel, and an investigation was launched against 11 ship’s crew members.

Iran

Persian Gulf

2021

