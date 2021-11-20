It became known to whom Garkalin left an inheritance after his death

People’s Artist of Russia Valery Garkalin died on November 20 after contracting coronavirus. The Shirley-Myrley star died at the age of 68. Now it has become clear who will get the actor’s property.

According to lawyer Sergei Zhorin, children, spouses and parents will become the heirs of the first stage. If the will has not been drawn up, then the inheritance goes to the daughter. It also includes intellectual property rights.

However, Garkalin left a will. According to him, all the property will go to the daughter and grandson. Nick Garkalin’s daughter will also enforce copyright.

Valery Borisovich made his will after a defective coronary stent was placed on him during a heart attack, Teleprogramma.pro reports. Then the artist underwent a second operation in France. She helped to fix this defect. Then the artist was examined from time to time in Israel.

It is known that the actor lived in his Moscow apartment on Tverskaya-Yamskaya. In addition, a few years ago he bought a house outside the city. It is located 100 kilometers from Moscow, not far from Mozhaisk. The building is located on a very plot of 30 acres.

Earlier it was reported that a civil funeral service for People’s Artist Valery Garkalin, who died on Saturday at the age of 68, will take place on Tuesday, November 23, at the educational theater of the Russian Institute of Theater Arts in Bolshoy Gnezdnikovsky Lane in Moscow. This was reported in GITIS itself, where the actor taught.

