It is time for the Western countries to abandon their “prideful beliefs” that Russia is a weak state to which one can impose one’s opinion, writes The Wall Street Journal. Eugene Rumer and Andrew S. Weiss, authors of the article on the Russian Federation, expressed the opinion that during the presidency of Vladimir Putin, the country managed to do everything to strengthen its position in important areas.

According to journalists, the Russian leader has modernized the Russian army and improved international fuel trade, as well as surrounded the state with “a ring of friendly states.”

In addition, the president “made it clear to foreign partners that the main condition for NATO is the refusal to expand to the east,” quotes the text of the material RIA Novosti.

“Vladimir Putin has sent down the wind selfish Western narratives about Russia as a dying power and any remaining skepticism about his ability to take its rightful place on the world stage,” the authors of the article say.

The newspaper also notes that the current head of state “has mastered the skill of forcing stronger powers to deal with him on his own terms.”

In addition, analysts expressed the opinion that with the growth of NATO activity, Moscow began to perceive Ukraine as “something like a NATO aircraft carrier parked on the border with Russia.”

At the same time, Rumer and Weiss recalled the words of Putin, said in 2007 at the Munich Security Conference. According to journalists, Western leaders did not take Putin’s demands seriously.

In February 2007, Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke at a security conference in Munich. During his speech, he spoke about the unipolarity of world politics, as well as about the place and role of Russia in the modern world.